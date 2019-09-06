China’s BYD launches all-electric T3 MPV and Minivan models in India: Focus on B2B and public transport

The BYD (Build your Dreams) Group from China has finally forayed into the Indian market as BYD India has now launched two new pure electric vehicles. BYD has an 11-year track record of EV operation and also has a global EV footprint. The two all-electric models which the brand has launched in India include the T3 MPV and the T3 Minivan. The T3 MPV is currently available for B2B applications while the T3 Minivan is a pure electric commercial logistics purposes.

BYD claims that these vehicles can charge fully in 1.5 hours through DC fast charging and also support AC charging. Both the MPV and the Minivan can provide a range of 300kmph. The T3 will come with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electric Parking System (EPB), Brake Override System (BOS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Regenerative Braking and Controller Area Network (CAN) bus communication system provides smart management and maintenance.

Currently, BTD already manufactures and sells electric busses also batteries in India and also exports their India made products to other countries. Liu Xueliang, managing director of BYD India said that BYD sees huge potential of India’s EV market as it sees India becoming a Global hub for EVs.

Ketsu Zhang, executive director of BYD India said that at this early stage, the company will be focusing on creating a more efficient, reliable B2B and electric public transportation sector in India. The manufacturer will currently sell the T3 models which will be brought in as CBUs, but it will asses the market and government policies, and look at increasing investment and manufacturing electric vans locally.