China-spec BMW i3 leaked: Electrified BMW 3 Series is here!

In the Chinese market, BMW will soon launch the 2022 i3, which essentially is the electrified iteration of the 3 Series saloon. It will come with a top speed of 190 kmph, along with a range of around 483 km.

By:December 10, 2021 12:30 PM
2022 BMW i3

 

Automakers are moving from IC engines towards electric powertrains, and the shift is fast-paced in the luxury car segment. Brands like BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar and more are holding the torch. In the Chinese market, BMW is preparing to launch an electrified iteration of the 3 Series, dubbed as the i3. Images of the upcoming 2022 BMW i3 have already surfaced over the internet, and it is hard to distinguish the i3 from the regular 3 Series.

The design remains largely identical to the 3 Series. The sharp twin-barrel LED headlamps remain intact, and so does the perfectly-sized kidney grill. The big change on the front includes a revised bumper that will offer reduced air resistance.

Around the sides, a set of fancy alloy wheels can be seen. However, they are designed keeping in mind the toll that a high aerodynamic coefficient takes on efficiency and performance. The silhouette is also identical to the ICE version of the 3 Series. A tweaked rear bumper with no exhaust tips is fixed, much like other i-specific cars.

2022 bmw i3 rear

On the inside, the dashboard layout will also remind you of the 3 Series saloon. To make it more i-specific, various inserts could be used at places. Also, the teal blue inserts seen on other i-series cars will be available here, around the grille, skirts, and bumpers. In case buyers wish to get rid of them, BMW will also be offering parts without the EV blue inserts.

Specifications for the 2022 BMW i3 are listed out by the Chinese authorities. The electric saloon will do a top whack of 190 kmph. The electric motor will dish out roughly 340 Hp of peak power output. However, details about the battery remain under cover currently. An 83.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack is likely to be on the cards to offer a claimed range of 483 km.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

MG to export Hector from its Gujarat plant: Expansion plans revealed

MG to export Hector from its Gujarat plant: Expansion plans revealed

BMW iX scores 5-Star safety rating in Euro NCAP: India launch next week

BMW iX scores 5-Star safety rating in Euro NCAP: India launch next week

MG India's new Rs 10-15 lakh electric car to rival Tata Nexon, Tigor EV: Late 2022 launch

MG India's new Rs 10-15 lakh electric car to rival Tata Nexon, Tigor EV: Late 2022 launch

Hero MotoSports to compete in Dakar 2022 with Two-Rider Squad: Details

Hero MotoSports to compete in Dakar 2022 with Two-Rider Squad: Details

TVS expands presence in Central America: 50+ dealerships to open in Nicaragua, Costa Rica

TVS expands presence in Central America: 50+ dealerships to open in Nicaragua, Costa Rica

Jeep Compass prices hiked by up to Rs 58,000: Check new price list here

Jeep Compass prices hiked by up to Rs 58,000: Check new price list here

Pre-owned car market: Major factors driving the sector’s growth in India

Pre-owned car market: Major factors driving the sector’s growth in India

In images: Revisiting Royal Enfield Bullet 500 as a pared-down custom Bobber

In images: Revisiting Royal Enfield Bullet 500 as a pared-down custom Bobber

2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Top five things you need to know

2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Top five things you need to know

Ather Energy opens 25th India experience centre in Surat, 2nd in Gujarat

Ather Energy opens 25th India experience centre in Surat, 2nd in Gujarat

Maruti Suzuki Baleno achieves 1 million sales milestone in six years

Maruti Suzuki Baleno achieves 1 million sales milestone in six years

Tata Safari automatic variants get expensive: Check new prices here

Tata Safari automatic variants get expensive: Check new prices here

BookmyHSRP, Raasta tie up for doorstep delivery of high security plates

BookmyHSRP, Raasta tie up for doorstep delivery of high security plates

Mahindra, Jio-BP to explore low-carbon mobility solutions & battery-swapping services

Mahindra, Jio-BP to explore low-carbon mobility solutions & battery-swapping services

New Audi Approved: plus pre-owned car showroom opened in Chandigarh

New Audi Approved: plus pre-owned car showroom opened in Chandigarh

Hero Electric sold 7,000+ high-speed EVs in November 2021: Eyes 1 million sales in 5 years

Hero Electric sold 7,000+ high-speed EVs in November 2021: Eyes 1 million sales in 5 years

Simple Energy's new plant to beat Ola Electric: Rs 2,500 cr investment over five years

Simple Energy's new plant to beat Ola Electric: Rs 2,500 cr investment over five years

Plug Mobility, Fortum Charge & Drive to set up 3,200 charging stations in 79 cities

Plug Mobility, Fortum Charge & Drive to set up 3,200 charging stations in 79 cities

Vega, BASF unveil Concept Helmet with scratch, fire resistance & more: Details

Vega, BASF unveil Concept Helmet with scratch, fire resistance & more: Details

Honda Activa 125 Premium Edition launched at Rs 78,725: What's new

Honda Activa 125 Premium Edition launched at Rs 78,725: What's new