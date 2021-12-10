China-spec BMW i3 leaked: Electrified BMW 3 Series is here!

In the Chinese market, BMW will soon launch the 2022 i3, which essentially is the electrified iteration of the 3 Series saloon. It will come with a top speed of 190 kmph, along with a range of around 483 km.

Automakers are moving from IC engines towards electric powertrains, and the shift is fast-paced in the luxury car segment. Brands like BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar and more are holding the torch. In the Chinese market, BMW is preparing to launch an electrified iteration of the 3 Series, dubbed as the i3. Images of the upcoming 2022 BMW i3 have already surfaced over the internet, and it is hard to distinguish the i3 from the regular 3 Series.

The design remains largely identical to the 3 Series. The sharp twin-barrel LED headlamps remain intact, and so does the perfectly-sized kidney grill. The big change on the front includes a revised bumper that will offer reduced air resistance.

Around the sides, a set of fancy alloy wheels can be seen. However, they are designed keeping in mind the toll that a high aerodynamic coefficient takes on efficiency and performance. The silhouette is also identical to the ICE version of the 3 Series. A tweaked rear bumper with no exhaust tips is fixed, much like other i-specific cars.

On the inside, the dashboard layout will also remind you of the 3 Series saloon. To make it more i-specific, various inserts could be used at places. Also, the teal blue inserts seen on other i-series cars will be available here, around the grille, skirts, and bumpers. In case buyers wish to get rid of them, BMW will also be offering parts without the EV blue inserts.

Specifications for the 2022 BMW i3 are listed out by the Chinese authorities. The electric saloon will do a top whack of 190 kmph. The electric motor will dish out roughly 340 Hp of peak power output. However, details about the battery remain under cover currently. An 83.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack is likely to be on the cards to offer a claimed range of 483 km.

