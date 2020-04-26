China’s Hongqi & US’ Silk EV joint venture to make 1,400 hp super sports hybrid car S9

Hongqi is a brand under Chinese automaker FAW Group which has announced that it will set up a joint venture with Silk EV LLC from the United States to manufacture its first super sports model.

By:Published: April 26, 2020 1:58:03 PM

Remember Hongqi? The Chinese car manufacturer was introduced to most of us by Jeremy Clarkson in the sixth episode, season 3 of The Grand Tour. The episode showcased a luxury saloon Hongqi L5 powered by a 6.0-litre V12 and worth GBP 8,80,000. Within a short drive, the man decided it wasn’t very great to drive and had a price tag too big and replaced it with a BMW 7 Series for GBP 8,400 for the rest of the episode. But that’s enough about The Grand Tour, we’ve now learned that Hongqi is set to begin production of its first supersport hybrid car called the S9.

Hongqi is a brand under Chinese automaker FAW Group which has announced that it will set up a joint venture with Silk EV LLC from the United States to manufacture its first super sports model. According to a Xinhua report, the municipal government of the northeastern Chinese city of Changchun, FAW and Silk EV LLC via a video conference on Thursday signed a letter of cooperation intent on the Hongqi S series project.

Silk EV LLC will invest 10 billion yuan (about USD 1.42 billion) in the next five years to build Hongqi S series products, aiming to make it a world-famous luxury sports car brand. The company, headquartered in New York, has wholly-owned research, development and production center in Modena, Italy.

You may also like: 10 most expensive cars in the world: Rs 23 crore Ferrari Sergio least pricey on this list

Unveiled at the Frankfurt Auto Show last year, the S9 is Hongqi’s first super sports model, which claims a maximum speed of 400 km/h and a 0-100 km acceleration time of within 1.9 seconds. It is powered by a newly-developed V8T hybrid system with 1,400 horsepower.

In the first quarter this year, Hongqi sold more than 25,000 cars, up 88 percent year on year. Hongqi, meaning “red flag,” is China’s iconic sedan brand. The brand was established in 1958 and has been used as the vehicle for parades at national celebrations.

Source: Xinhua

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

China's Hongqi & US' Silk EV joint venture to make 1,400 hp super sports hybrid car S9

China's Hongqi & US' Silk EV joint venture to make 1,400 hp super sports hybrid car S9

The Grand Tour Madagascar Special nearly finished: Jeremy Clarkson explains episode delays

The Grand Tour Madagascar Special nearly finished: Jeremy Clarkson explains episode delays

Ola partners with Delhi Government for free ambulance service for non-COVID cases

Ola partners with Delhi Government for free ambulance service for non-COVID cases

Covid-19 Relief: Maruti Suzuki to supply 10,000 ventilators soon through AgVA Healthcare tie-up

Covid-19 Relief: Maruti Suzuki to supply 10,000 ventilators soon through AgVA Healthcare tie-up

Ingenious! Driver modifies rickshaw for Covid-19 spread. Gets praise from Anand Mahindra

Ingenious! Driver modifies rickshaw for Covid-19 spread. Gets praise from Anand Mahindra

All-Electric Ford Mustang Cobra Jet ready to silently tear up a drag strip with 1400hp!

All-Electric Ford Mustang Cobra Jet ready to silently tear up a drag strip with 1400hp!

China's BYD and Japan's Hino join hands for electric commercial vehicles

China's BYD and Japan's Hino join hands for electric commercial vehicles

Toyota Yaris Cross: Etios Cross replacement in India or not?

Toyota Yaris Cross: Etios Cross replacement in India or not?

Škoda Auto to resume production with protective measures in Czech Republic starting 27 April

Škoda Auto to resume production with protective measures in Czech Republic starting 27 April

Chinese company shamelessly copies Tata Nexon design: Check images

Chinese company shamelessly copies Tata Nexon design: Check images

Tastefully modified new-gen Isuzu V-Cross looks awesome and menacing!

Tastefully modified new-gen Isuzu V-Cross looks awesome and menacing!

Manufacturing during lockdown & post-COVID must be digitised for greater safety & efficacy

Manufacturing during lockdown & post-COVID must be digitised for greater safety & efficacy

Bajaj Discover dies after 17-year run: What to expect now

Bajaj Discover dies after 17-year run: What to expect now

Mini rushes to change 'Corona Spoke' wheel design name for electric model: Now called this!

Mini rushes to change 'Corona Spoke' wheel design name for electric model: Now called this!

Sachin Tendulkar 47th Birthday: Maruti 800 to Ferrari & Nissan GT-R make an excellent car collection

Sachin Tendulkar 47th Birthday: Maruti 800 to Ferrari & Nissan GT-R make an excellent car collection

BS6 125cc bikes you can buy: Honda SP125, Hero Glamour, Bajaj Pulsar 125

BS6 125cc bikes you can buy: Honda SP125, Hero Glamour, Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Chetak sells five times more than TVS iQube: Nostalgic effect or something else?

Bajaj Chetak sells five times more than TVS iQube: Nostalgic effect or something else?

Coronavirus lockdown: Jaguar Land Rover to resume production by May 18 at three plants

Coronavirus lockdown: Jaguar Land Rover to resume production by May 18 at three plants

MotoGP 20 official game is here! Race with champions or start at Moto 3 & race your way to top flight

MotoGP 20 official game is here! Race with champions or start at Moto 3 & race your way to top flight

Mini Cooper BS6 models listed on website: Why 5-door and Clubman are missing

Mini Cooper BS6 models listed on website: Why 5-door and Clubman are missing