Chevrolet Cruze recalled over faulty Takata airbags: 12,000 vehicles inspected and fixed

Chevrolet India today released a press statement in which states its reaffirmation to support customers who own a 2009 to 2017 Model Year Cruze that may be involved in a Takata Airbag recall which was announced earlier on 25 February 2019. Chevrolet Aftersales team have completed the inspection and replacement for more than 12,000 Cruze vehicles impacted by the Takata Airbag recall announced in 2019. Reiterating its focus on customer safety, Chevrolet has appealed to its customers owning Cruze models, to get their vehicles inspected and get the airbag replaced free of cost at its Chevrolet Authorized Service Operations.

Markus Sternberg, Vice President- Commercial Operations Chevrolet India, said, “While our Aftersales teams at Chevrolet had contacted and completed the required inspections and replacement in over 12,000 vehicles affected by this recall over the past months, there are still a small number of customers who may not have had an opportunity to get their vehicles inspected.”

“Chevrolet is appealing to all those customers to get their vehicle inspected as soon as possible to ensure their safe motoring.” he further adds.

Chevrolet customers can visit gmtakataairbag.com/india to verify if their vehicle is affected by this recall. The Chevrolet team asks customers whose vehicles are affected to contact the Chevrolet call center 1800 208 8080 to make a reservation and get their vehicle inspected for free, at the earliest.

Furthermore, to ensure easy access for customers, the company continues to maintain a network of Chevrolet Authorized Service Operations, with pan India presence in 134 cities, and over 160 service workshops to take care of its Chevrolet customers.

