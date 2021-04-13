Chevrolet Cruze recalled over faulty Takata airbags: 12,000 vehicles inspected and fixed

Chevrolet Aftersales team have completed the inspection and replacement for more than 12,000 Cruze vehicles impacted by the Takata Airbag recall announced in 2019.

By:April 13, 2021 5:30 PM

Chevrolet India today released a press statement in which states its reaffirmation to support customers who own a 2009 to 2017 Model Year Cruze that may be involved in a Takata Airbag recall which was announced earlier on 25 February 2019. Chevrolet Aftersales team have completed the inspection and replacement for more than 12,000 Cruze vehicles impacted by the Takata Airbag recall announced in 2019. Reiterating its focus on customer safety, Chevrolet has appealed to its customers owning Cruze models, to get their vehicles inspected and get the airbag replaced free of cost at its Chevrolet Authorized Service Operations.

Markus Sternberg, Vice President- Commercial Operations Chevrolet India, said, “While our Aftersales teams at Chevrolet had contacted and completed the required inspections and replacement in over 12,000 vehicles affected by this recall over the past months, there are still a small number of customers who may not have had an opportunity to get their vehicles inspected.”

Also read: 2021 Skoda Kodiaq unveiled: RS variant to get more powerful 2L petrol engine, launch soon

“Chevrolet is appealing to all those customers to get their vehicle inspected as soon as possible to ensure their safe motoring.” he further adds.

Chevrolet customers can visit gmtakataairbag.com/india to verify if their vehicle is affected by this recall. The Chevrolet team asks customers whose vehicles are affected to contact the Chevrolet call center 1800 208 8080 to make a reservation and get their vehicle inspected for free, at the earliest.

Furthermore, to ensure easy access for customers, the company continues to maintain a network of Chevrolet Authorized Service Operations, with pan India presence in 134 cities, and over 160 service workshops to take care of its Chevrolet customers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mahindra XUV400 could be name of XUV300 7-seater: Launch likely in 2022

Mahindra XUV400 could be name of XUV300 7-seater: Launch likely in 2022

Yamaha's new 469hp electric motor for hyper EVs/ cars: Prototype development orders start

Yamaha's new 469hp electric motor for hyper EVs/ cars: Prototype development orders start

2021 Skoda Kodiaq unveiled: RS variant to get more powerful 2L petrol engine, launch soon

2021 Skoda Kodiaq unveiled: RS variant to get more powerful 2L petrol engine, launch soon

Tata Motors' international PV Business Marketing Head, Sujan Roy, joins Ashok Leyland

Tata Motors' international PV Business Marketing Head, Sujan Roy, joins Ashok Leyland

Dhoom Again! New 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa listed on brand's India website: Launch soon

Dhoom Again! New 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa listed on brand's India website: Launch soon

Cafe racer is passé for Goa's Jugaad: Builds 'Chai Shop Racer' on Continental GT 650

Cafe racer is passé for Goa's Jugaad: Builds 'Chai Shop Racer' on Continental GT 650

April 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 80,000 off on Nissan Kicks, Datsun redi-GO

April 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 80,000 off on Nissan Kicks, Datsun redi-GO

India's top 5 selling cars are Maruti Suzuki: Swift, Baleno rule the grid

India's top 5 selling cars are Maruti Suzuki: Swift, Baleno rule the grid

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings reopen: Here's how to book Ather 450X rival

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings reopen: Here's how to book Ather 450X rival

Kabira Mobility launches Hermes 75 high-speed delivery electric scooter: Price, range, top speed, specs

Kabira Mobility launches Hermes 75 high-speed delivery electric scooter: Price, range, top speed, specs

Rapido sees 75 percent business recovery from Covid-19: These cities to get auto services soon

Rapido sees 75 percent business recovery from Covid-19: These cities to get auto services soon

Citroen C5X unveiled: Sedan-SUV-stationwagon-styled car is E-Class rival

Citroen C5X unveiled: Sedan-SUV-stationwagon-styled car is E-Class rival

KTM RC 390 removed from brand's India website: New 2021 model's launch imminent?

KTM RC 390 removed from brand's India website: New 2021 model's launch imminent?

Mahindra Thar gets more than 50,000 bookings: Production capacity increased

Mahindra Thar gets more than 50,000 bookings: Production capacity increased

Formula E: Mahindra Racing back on podium as Sims finishes second in Rome

Formula E: Mahindra Racing back on podium as Sims finishes second in Rome

Car discounts in April 2021: Up to Rs 1.5 lakh off on Hyundai Kona EV, Aura, Santro

Car discounts in April 2021: Up to Rs 1.5 lakh off on Hyundai Kona EV, Aura, Santro

Upcoming 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350's instrument cluster detailed in leaked video: India launch soon

Upcoming 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350's instrument cluster detailed in leaked video: India launch soon

Ather Energy begins deliveries in Delhi: expects sales from the capital to be twice of any other city

Ather Energy begins deliveries in Delhi: expects sales from the capital to be twice of any other city

Genuine batteries, tyres now being sold at Maruti Suzuki dealerships for these cars

Genuine batteries, tyres now being sold at Maruti Suzuki dealerships for these cars

2021 MotoGP: Marc Marquez to race at Portimao! Doctors clear return nine months after crash

2021 MotoGP: Marc Marquez to race at Portimao! Doctors clear return nine months after crash