Chevrolet Cruze recalled in India: 170 service centres to get it fixed

More than 5,000 cars are affected and these were made between 2014-2017, with the issue being related to the driver airbag.

By:Published: April 11, 2020 1:40:52 PM

Chevrolet India decided to leave our market in the year 2017. The brand though still exports vehicles from its Talegaon facility. At the time of leaving India, GM had promised that it will provide service support for all its existing vehicles. The vehicle portfolio included the Cruze, Beat, Sail twins and Enjoy. Post GM’s exit, the Cruze sedan was recalled for fixing an airbag issue in 2019. However, now the company is recalling the Cruze again for a safety hazard. 5064 cars are affected and these were manufactured between 2014-2017.  The company says that the recall is for the driver airbag. The official statement says that, “Non-desiccated PSAN (Phase Stabilized Ammonium Nitrate) inflator used as a propellant of driver bag that may experience an alteration overtime which may cause it to generate gas faster than designed when the airbag inflator is deployed during a crash.”

In short, this means that the driver might sustain injuries in the event of a crash and the airbag deploying. The service centre will change the inflator module. The process is said to take less than 20 minutes and two service centres we spoke with, confirmed that the module is in stock too. Service centre reminds us that there are more than 170 GM authorised service centres in India. One can go to chevrolet.co.in/ and find out the preferred service centre in your area.

GM’s Halol plant has been taken by MG Motors. Currently, GM only has a plant in Talegaon, Pune. From here, the Beat hatchback is made and exported to Mexico. GM is in fact, one of the biggest exporters of cars in India. It is being said that once the conditions favour GM, the brand might make a re-entry into the Indian market. At the time of its exit, GM was planning to bring in the new Cruze to the Indian market. For now, its a wait and watch game!

