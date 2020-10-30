Check discounts on new cars in your area online: All about RowthAutos car bargain platform

The company currently operates in 11 states of North India with over 1,200 authorized new car dealers on board.  The brand states that it aims to start pan-India operations by the end of this fiscal.

October 30, 2020 3:30 PM

 

It is a general practise that before buying a new car, people check for discounts first and then finalise the deal through the dealership that manages to give them the best price. However, at the same time, as it is not possible to visit and contact each and every dealership sometimes, people also lose out on the best deal in many cases. In order to prevent this, RowthAutos.com has been launched as the world’s first-ever new car bargain platform. As the name suggests, through this website, customers can bargain the final discounts in comparison with all new car dealers in their respective regions. Moreover, with Rowthautos.com, you can not only bargain but also book a new car online and also get the delivery of your vehicle while sitting at home.

The company currently operates in 11 states of North India with over 1,200 authorized new car dealers on board.  The brand states that it aims to start pan-India operations by the end of this fiscal. Raavish Dahuja, Co-Founder of RowthAutos.com says that the platform enables users to get the best-bargained deals on new cars. All a customer needs to do is choose his or her preferred new car on Rowthautos.com and the website bargains on the customer’s behalf with all car dealers after you select the city.

A customer will start getting the best-bargained offers in no time from all dealers of their region and their identity also remains undisclosed. After you select the deal, the respective authorized new car dealer immediately contacts the customer in order to complete the delivery formalities as per the buyer’s convenience. Raavish also says that with Rowthautos.com, the customers will have the opportunity to avail the best possible bargained offers along with reduced waiting periods and the stock and colour availability issues are also quite minimal.

