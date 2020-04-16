Charlie Chaplin’s 131st Birthday: First-ever car of the King of Comedy and what made it special!

Charlie Chaplin - a legend that is still remembered for his outstanding work in the entertainment industry would have been celebrating his 131st birthday today. Let's have a look at his first-ever ride!

Today is Charlie Chaplin’s 131st birthday! One of the most legendary comedians of his time who is remembered even today for his outstanding contribution to cinema, the life of Charlie Chaplin was certainly a roller coaster ride. During his early life, Charlie was abandoned by his alcoholic father as a result of which, he was raised by his mother who is believed to had mental illness. Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin KBE, or more famously known as Charlie Chaplin started off as a dancer and gradually made his name to rule the paradise of comedy. Charlie Chaplin got a total of three Oscars. In his biopic ‘Chaplin’ in which Robert Downey Jr. played the lead role, Charlie’s daughter Hannah Chaplin, interestingly, played the role of his mother.

Charlie Chapin was quite an avid automotive enthusiast as well, which clearly reflects in his choice of wheels. Now, in typical Express Drives tradition, today we are remembering the legend by taking a look at his first-ever car which was a 1929 Pierce Arrow Convertible. The 1929 Silver Arrow was powered by an inline eight-cylinder engine and the said motor was said to be one of the finest ones of its time. The 1929 Pierce Arrow Convertible was launched at a staggering price of USD 8,000 in the 1900s and hence, not everyone was lucky enough to afford one. After Charlie’s demise, his Pierce Arrow was restored to glory in the following years.

Pierce Arrow was considered a premium brand and it was quite popular among Hollywood celebrities. Unfortunately, the Great Depression that came in 1930s led to its demise. Later on, Charlie Chaplin purchased a Bentley S3 for 65,000 Swiss francs. The said model is now owned by Quebecois comedian and author Yvon Deschamps. Charlie Chaplin was born in poverty and with his hard work, he went on to become one of the most globally-reputed actors of his time. Some of his best movies include The Kid (1921), City Lights (1931), The Great Dictator (1940) and a King in New York (1957).

We salute to his spirit!

