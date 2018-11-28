Charging points every 3 km with 100% subsidy: Delhi’s massive plan to boost Electric Vehicles!

Jumping onto the electric vehicle bandwagon, Arvind Kejriwal led AAP government has released a draft EV policy for Delhi. The new draft EV policy aims at having 25% of total vehicles in Delhi converted to electric vehicles and to do so the Delhi Government will offer an array of incentives and promote setting up of charging infrastructure in both residential and non-residential areas.

Kailash Gahlot, Transport Minister of Delhi says that about 3% of Particulate Matter pollution during the Delhi winters is caused by vehicles and switching to zero-emission EVs will reduce the Delhi air-pollution drastically. The policy further proposes a complete waiver of road tax, registration fee and parking charges for all-electric vehicles till 2023.

To develop charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in Delhi, the government plans to have charging points at every 3 kilometres and the draft policy also offers a subsidy of 100% (up to Rs 30,000) to set up charging points (for the first 10,000 points) in Delhi. Building laws for both upcoming building and existing building in Delhi will be amended to ensure it has EV charging infrastructure and a special tariff for electricity used by EVs.

To provide subsidies, the government plans to create a corpus of funds to provide incentivise to every segment which will be in addition to FAME scheme being offered by the central government. The draft policy also suggests an additional fee on non-electric vehicles to fund the bulk of corpus to give more subsidy to EV users. The transport minister has assured of inducting at least 500 electric buses in Delhi in 2019.

Cab aggregators like Ola and Uber will be encouraged to use electric taxis and electric autos by a 'cash back; offer and rebates for first mile and last mile trips from metro stations. This will reduce the cost of travel by 20% says the government.