Charging an electric car now possible in just 12 minutes! Audi e-tron GT shows how

The one discomforting thought anyone considering investing in an electric car would have is running out of juice. Even if there is a charging station around, how long would the coffee break have to be before they can get back on the road again. Audi recently took the wraps off the e-tron SUV, which already has a standout feature of being able to charge 80% using a 150kW charger in 30 minutes. But folks at Audi know that people can't always afford half-an-hour coffee breaks, and hence they are now working on a quicker charge time claiming that the Audi e-tron GT will have a reduced charge time of just 12 minutes by 2020.

Audi e-tron SUV is the very first all-electric vehicle in the German car manufacturer's model lineup. While 150kW EV fast chargers are already being rolled out across Europe, these chargers can be upgraded to 350kW as and when car batteries are made capable of using them.

The third electric vehicle in Audi's lineup, the e-tron GT will be the first have that will be capable of charging at 350kW, when it is launched in 2020, senior E-tron product marketing manager Johannes Eckstein told Autocar UK.

Audi e-tron SUV looks like an electric version of its mid-size SUV Q5. It comes with dual motors and single stage transmission that work together to get the e-tron to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds. Audi e-platform will be used for e-tron GT which will be introduced by the yearend. The Audi e-tron GT concept will make its public debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show. While the tech used for the GT has been developed in collaboration with Porsche, the design of the e-tron GT concept comes entirely from Audi.

The anxiety of running out is one of the major hurdles electric vehicles will have to overcome and a fast charger which only takes about 10 minutes will help change people's perspective on EVs.

Major car manufacturers from around the world are stepping into the EV segment. In June this year, Porsche announced that their range all-electric cars that had been known as Mission E would be called Taycan. Porsche Taycan electric cars will come with two synchronous motors with a system out of over 600 hp, capable of doing 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.5 seconds.