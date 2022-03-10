Charge+Zone electrifies 1,000 km of Indian National Highways

Charge+Zone has electrified 1,000 km of Indian National Highways connecting Maharashtra and Gujarat. The company has installed 20 DC fast-charging stations at key locations on the highway.

Charge+Zone, a technology-driven EV charging network company has announced that it has electrified over 1,000 km of National Highways in India. The company has done so by setting up a network of twenty unmanned app-driven EV charging points along the Gujarat-Maharashtra National highway. Designed for both personal and public e-mobility solutions, these charging stations have been installed as part of the company’s goal of electrifying 10,000 km of National and State Highways over the next 3-5 years.

Deployed at convenient and strategic locations along the National Highways connecting Mumbai, Nashik, Ahmedabad, Surat, Navsari, and Rajkot, Charge+Zone’s charging stations are Rapid DC charging points with CCS2 (Combined Charging System 2) as charging protocol. These charging stations will be catering to electric four-wheelers and they are claimed to provide upto 80 per cent charge in 45-60 minutes and a full charge in 90-120 minutes, depending on the EV’s battery size.

Commenting on the achievement, Kartikey Hariyani, Founder & CEO, CHARGE+ZONE said, “We are immensely proud to have accomplished this milestone as part of our larger vision of building a robust network of one million EV charging points by 2030. Through our national highway electrification program, we have successfully implemented full stack EV charging solutions across multiple cities and states that are accessible, affordable and easy to use.”

He further added, “We also want to bring about a paradigm shift in the way people perceive EVs by addressing issues of range anxiety and the availability of energy for long hauls. In the long term, our goal is to reduce electric vehicle’s range anxiety by scaling up the charging network over the next 3-5 years along national and state highways and consequently be a catalyst in India’s transition to green mobility.”

