Chapter 1 of Hyundai Explorers flagged off: Aimed at offering unique driving experience to SUV customers

Hyundai Motor India Limited, on November 26, flagged off the chapter 1 of Hyundai Explorers from its headquarters in Gurugram, Haryana. The drive to Rishikesh had around 48 participants.

Hyundai has recently flagged off its unique expedition, specifically designed for SUV customers – Hyundai Explorers. The drive kicked off on 26th November from Delhi to Rishikesh. It is conceptualized to offer a distinctive experience to Hyundai SUV owners as they explore India on and off the beaten path. Moreover, Hyundai folks have kept the key aspect of their ‘Beyond Mobility’ campaign at the heart of this drive as it is targeted to connect people while they spend quality time during the drive.

Commenting on the drive, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “At Hyundai, we have been breathing life into the dreams and aspirations of our customers with products that deliver authentic and exclusive experiences. Our range of leading SUVs – CRETA, VENUE, ALCAZAR, TUCSON and KONA Electric have sparked customer delight throughout their journey of living the Hyundai SUV Life.”

“With Hyundai Explorers, we are offering our customers the chance to experience an exclusive expedition. We understand that customers today are looking at brands that provide personalized experiences and create memories for a happy life. ‘Hyundai Explorer’ is a reaffirmation towards HMI’s brand campaign ‘Beyond Mobility’ that encapsulates the company’s commitment and aspirations for the India of tomorrow. This drive is curated for SUV owners who love to explore and create new memories, experiencing epic adventures in their Hyundai SUVs.” He added.

The first chapter of the Hyundai Explorers drive was flagged-off from Hyundai’s corporate headquarters situated in Gurugram, Haryana. During the course of this drive, a total of 48 participants have covered a total distance of 272 km while travelling to Rishikesh. The 3-day expedition also included activities of high adrenaline rush like river rafting, along with mind-calming yoga on a riverside location. Besides, participants also got to try their hand at barbecues and took part in karaoke nights.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.