Challenging traffic challans from home gets easier! Delhi gets more Virtual Courts

The COVID-19 pandemic has provided Indian courts with a technology boost as they explore video conferencing to settle traffic challan violations remotely as Delhi gains more Virtual Courts.

The Coronavirus Pandemic has given the Indian Judicial system the opportunity to create a technological infrastructure to further improve and expand the system with virtual courts. Supreme Court Justice D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday said that an infrastructure for video conferencing in the Supreme Court and high courts have been created that now consist of over 17,000 courts in the country.

At the e-inauguration of the second phase of Virtual Court projects in Delhi, Justice Chandrachud said that that online payment of traffic violation challans has improved tremendously thanks to the efficiency of the system. He mentioned that since the first two virtual courts were inaugurated, challans of Rs 95,000 have been paid online probably in the last 15 minutes and that the system has been able to liberate the energies of 20 judges of the Delhi district judiciary through these virtual courts.

With the success seen in Delhi, the Judiciary will be replicating the same elsewhere in the country with virtual challan courts in Maharashtra which will be followed by Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

As of May 7, the Virtual Courts in Delhi have been able to dispose of 7,30,789 challans and have collected fine amounting to Rs 89,41,67,812 said Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel.

The Delhi Traffic Police have 389 cameras in position across Delhi NCR which digitally capture the traffic violations. The cameras are designed to capture over-speed and red-light jumping. The traffic violations captured via these cameras are then resolved through the generated challans. With the new model which will come into place, it will be able to display the camera clippings of the violation which can be challenged at the Virtual Court.

The first traffic Challan was inaugurated in July 2019 which specifically dealt with on-spot traffic challans which are generated by the Delhi Traffic Police through the E-Challan application.

How it works is that according to Section 208 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1998, the violator will receive a special summons on his/her mobile phone. The summons will allow the violator the option of challenging the charges or pay the fine.

Should the violator not wish to challenge the fine and plead guilty, they can then pay the fine online within the stipulated period.

If the violator decides to challenge the fine, the web portal will provide the option for the same as well.

Upon payment of the fine, an acknowledgement will be issued showing the disposal of the challan and the transaction number.

With inputs from PTI

