Challenges of adopting an electric vehicle in India is real: Anil Kumar, MD, SEG Automotive

In a world which is fast adopting tree hugging electric vehicles, India seems to be way behind. The very fact that there aren't too many electric vehicles here and then the infrastructure too isn't existent is a big issue. However, for those rooting for an electric vehicle or who know it is inevitable, we posed these questions. Yes, we had a word with Anil Kumar, MD of SEG Automotive on what are the challenges of adopting an electric vehicle in India.

Anil says that the challenges for adopting EVs right now in India are many. These include range anxiety, higher cost of acquisition, battery cost and the charging infrastructure. Overall, a customer doesn't want to spend so much of money on a vehicle wherein he can get a conventional fuel car for much less the money. There is no range anxiety dialled in as well. For a two or three wheeler, the EV adoption is faster because these have a much smaller battery and hence can be plugged into a regular socket. One can also leave them overnight for charging. As it is, they won't be mostly used for more than 100km in a day. Four wheelers on the other hand, will have a much more varied usage.

Anil continues that the ideal method will be to first ensure electrification of two as well as three wheelers. Once this is done, the fleet four wheelers need to be electrified. Post this, personal vehicles can be put on the electrification grid. By this time, the economies of scale too will be achieved and this will lower the cost of purchase of electric cars. This will propel the penetration of electric cars. By this time, the infrastructure too will be up. Moreover, the cost of battery replacement too will have gone down plus there will be a gamut of OE manufacturers too.