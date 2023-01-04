CES 2023: Volvo EX90 showcased at Las Vegas

The 2024 EX90 is all set for pre-bookings in the US on Volvo’s website while the deliveries for the same will begin in early 2024.

The all-new Volvo EX90 will be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Volvo said the venue was chosen as an opportunity to display the EX90 and highlight its high-end technology which makes it the brand’s smartest vehicle.

Volvo EX90 is a seven-seater all-electric SUV and was unveiled last year in Sweden. The technology of the all-electric SUV relies on a new computer system that learns from new data over time and receives over-the-air updates to better understand the driver and his surroundings.

There are a host of sensors equipped with eight cameras all around the SUV, additionally there is one long-range lidar, five radars and 16 ultrasonic sensors which makes this electric SUV super safe as Volvo quoted “Volvo EX90 represents a new era for safety for our company.”

Furthermore the EX90 comes with a company’s new driver understanding system that utilises a capacitive steering wheel and two camera-based gaze sensors to determine if the driver is alert, distracted, or sleepy.

The interior of the car is equipped with Volvo’s latest 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system and is compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay. Additionally, it features built-in Google apps and services, including hands-free help from Google Assistant and navigation. ‘

The 2024 EX90 is all set for pre-bookings in the US on Volvo’s website while the deliveries for the same will begin in early 2024. The carmaker has not finalised the exact price yet but mentioned that the well-equipped variants of the EX90 will be available under the price bracket of Rs 65.57 lakh ($80,000).