CES 2021: Mercedes-Benz unveils the MBUX Hyperscreen

Thanks to the flexible update concept from MBUX via the cloud, this feature will also be immediately available in the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class, in addition to the EQS.

January 16, 2021 10:49 AM

At the all-digital CES 2021, German carmaker Mercedes-Benz unveiled the MBUX Hyperscreen. While most carmakers are introducing touchscreens inside their vehicles, the Hyperscreen is unlike any other. With a width of 141 cm (4.63 feet), the unique screen unit consists of three apparently seamlessly merged displays. And it’s smart—it is connected to and communicates with all components of the vehicle.

The MBUX Hyperscreen will be launched in the fully electric EQS luxury saloon—so don’t expect it to see in India any time soon.

At the CES, Mercedes-Benz also presented a new MBUX feature called the ‘Mercedes Travel Knowledge’, which evaluates map data and its surroundings, and provides information about interesting landmarks along the route, from individual buildings or points of interest to entire cities.

The driver or passenger can simply ask a question as they drive past: “Hey Mercedes, what can you tell me about this building?” or “Hey Mercedes, what is the name of the restaurant on the left?” The answer will appear on the display as well as spoken by the voice assistant.

The MBUX Hyperscreen is not only the largest human-machine interface built by Mercedes-Benz, but also the most intelligent.

