Sony has built a car! Vision S concept showcases tech for electric and autonomous cars at CES 2020

CES 2020 turned out to be more interesting than we'd expected, mainly because there have been some intriguing car unveilings. While Hyundai's flying car concept grabbed a lot of attention but a surprise unveil from Sony Corporation has been making headlines around the world. The Japanese electronics giant rolled out a car on the stage rather silently because but of course, it is all-electric. The Sony Vision S concept with a hint of Tesla and a bit of Porsche in its design packs a load of technology that should make it to the cars of tomorrow - which will mostly be electric and some of them will not require human intervention to go around.

Sony Vision S concept has 33 sensors, including radar, lidar, and cameras but the manufacturer says that the main innovation here is that the Vision S fuses the details collected from these sources to produce cleaner data with fewer errors. Sony has experience in the field as its CMOS sensors, like the ones used in its cameras, are already in use in cars likes Toyota Corolla and Lexus NX.

The other highlight of the Vision S is that with this Sony forays into lidar which is responsible for feeding data about its surroundings to an autonomous car. Sony is now in the race to develop more reliable and cheaper lidar along with established players like Bosch and Velodyne.

On the inside, Sony displays the reputation it has built on televisions and the Vision S gets a huge panoramic dash screen that stretches below the entire windshield like in the Byton M-Byte. Rear passengers get their own screens and Sony says there is a 360-degree panoramic sound system.

The platform for the electric Vision S concept has been built by Magna, a Canadian manufacturer that also supplies GM, Ford, Mercedes, and Tesla. Sony also had help from other partners, including Qualcomm, Continental, and Nvidia.