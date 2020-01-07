CES 2020: Mercedes-Benz showcase Vision AVTR EV concept inspired from Avatar movie

In 2009, James Cameron’s epic sci-fi called Avatar was a box office hit worldwide. Inspired from the movie, Mercedes-Benz has showcased a concept called the Vision AVTR which the manufacturer claims that the Vision AVTR shows a completely new interaction between human, machine and nature. The German manufacturer has showcased the all-electric concept at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

The Vision AVTR concept stands for Advanced Vehicle Transformation draws its inspiration heavily from the original feature film. The vehicle acts like a living organism that interacts with humans and the world around them. Features like placing your hand on the centre console and the vehicle can rear your pulse. The design of the vehicle is made to look like and draws inspiration from the vehicles that were seen in the movie, like the lighting and styling elements. Panels inside the vehicle are also made from recycled materials from the Amazon forest. The Mercedes-Benz Vision AVRT concept is an autonomous vehicle and does not feature a steering wheel.

From the exterior, the concept vehicle is designed to be a hunkered down four-door sports car. The front and rear use pulsating lights and the wheels are designed to be extremely lightweight. At the rear of the car, there is a panel with multi-function flaps that move in a synchronised manner helping with aerodynamics.

Powering the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR is a 110kWh battery pack which claims to use graphene-based organic cell chemistry that uses no rare earth materials and the EV will be capable of 470hp and have a driving range of 700kms. Additionally, it will also be able to move sideways for maximum mobility. All this seems straight from a sci-fi fantasy of course, and that because it is just a futuristic concept.