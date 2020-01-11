CES 2020: JLR showcases dual eSIM connectivity in the new Defender

The Land Rover Defender family showcased its 21st century dual-eSIM connectivity at CES 2020. The New Defender is the first vehicle with two embedded LTE modems for enhanced connectivity, while Jaguar Land Rover’s new Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment shares electronic hardware with the latest smartphones.

The Pivi Pro system allows customers to make full use of New Defender’s Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) technology. With its own designated LTE modem and eSIM, the SOTA technology can operate in the background, without affecting the day-to-day connectivity provided by the separate modem and eSIM in the infotainment module.

The Pivi Pro set-up sits at the heart of New Defender’s cabin and its 25.4-cm high-resolution touchscreen allows the user to control all aspects of the vehicle using the same processing hardware as the latest smartphones. In addition, users can connect two mobile devices to the infotainment head unit at once using Bluetooth, so the driver and passenger can enjoy hands-free functionality concurrently without the need to swap connections.

Peter Virk, director of Connected Car and Future Technology, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “With one LTE modem and eSIM dedicated to the SOTA technology and the same set-up looking after music streaming and apps, New Defender has the digital capacity to keep customers connected, updated and entertained at all times anywhere in the world.”

Virk added this is similar to the design of a brain, with each half enjoying its own connection for unrivalled and uninterrupted service. “Like the brain, one side of the system looks after logical functions, like SOTA, while the other takes care of more creative tasks,” he said.

Pivi Pro has its own battery, so the system is always on and able to respond immediately on starting-up. As a result, the navigation is ready to accept new destinations the moment the driver sits in the vehicle, with no delay. The user can also download updates, so the system is always using the latest software (including navigation mapping data) without the need to visit retailers for updates to be installed.

The LTE connectivity behind Jaguar Land Rover’s infotainment allows New Defender to roam across multiple networks in different regions, so customers suffer minimal interruptions caused by coverage blackspots from individual providers.