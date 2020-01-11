CES 2020: How digital lanes can improve road safety!

HERE Technologies announced at CES 2020 the launch of HERE Lanes to increase driver awareness and road safety through Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). HERE Lanes is a digital representation of the global road network that enables a vehicle to position itself in a lane while providing drivers with lane-level visual guidance.

HERE Lanes feeds ADAS and mobile applications with precise lane topology, geometry and attribute data, such as the rules of the road, vehicle height restrictions, lane count and centerline, direction of travel, and the slope and curvature of intersections.

“ADAS is the bridge to fully automated driving from a technical and consumer adoption standpoint,” said Sheila Nedelcu, head of automated driving at HERE. “HERE Lanes delivers automakers and software developers the data they need to improve today’s ADAS functions in all weather conditions.”

HERE Lanes is complimented by the recent launch of HERE Live Sense SDK, which turns devices with front-facing cameras, such as smartphones, dashcams or vehicle cameras, into intelligent vehicle sensors. By continuously scanning the driver’s environment, devices can then detect objects and potential hazards on the road, and notify the driver with audible and visual alerts.

HERE Lanes is a part of the company’s portfolio of automotive solutions to support all levels of vehicle automation.

AMAP selects HERE AMAP (formerly AutoNavi), Alibaba Group Holding’s maps app, has selected HERE as the global provider of map and traffic data outside of China. HERE will power the mobility platform outside of China with its HERE Location Services suite and traffic data.

“This partnership speaks to the trust AMAP has for HERE when it comes to delivering high-quality map data, traffic information and location services,” said Stanimira Koleva, SVP and General Manager APAC at HERE Technologies.

“With high quality global map data from HERE, AMAP will enrich its global functions and services through the application and SDK,” added Dong Wei, VP of AMAP.