CES 2019: Top technologies by automotive suppliers for connected, autonomous mobility

While last year's CES didn't see much of automotive technologies compared to the years before, but the 2019 edition of one of the world's largest electronic shows has a lot in store, especially for connected and autonomous cars. While car manufacturers like Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and several others are unveiling tech at this year's tech fest, automotive suppliers like Bosch and Continental too have loads to make the news. Here, we've put together five automotive suppliers and their technologies that will be showcased at CES 2019:

Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis will be showcasing a windshield display technology for its autonomous vehicles at this year's CES electronics show. The manufacturer has said that the system will track the driver's eye and motion of their finger to optimise the display when the vehicle is in autonomous mode. The wraparound windshield can be used to play a movie or use navigation, control audio through motion sensors in self-driving mode.

Nvidia

Nvidia has been a key player in manufacturing hardware for self-driving cars of the future and with that very objective, the manufacturer announced its Drive AutoPilot system for advanced Level 2 autonomy in vehicles. The current Level 2 autonomy includes two or more driver assistance systems that can at times take control braking, steering wheel or acceleration, but the system needs to be monitored by a human driver at all times. With the new system called Level 2+ autonomy, Nvidia aims to create a more competent version of the current Level 2 system. Nvidia will be offering Drive AutoPilot to vehicle manufacturers commercially.

Bosch

German components manufacturer Bosch has an array of innovations for driverless electric public transport shuttles, like infotainment technology, electric motors, and a software platform that helps users find a ride into a shared, fully connected design study that will make its global debut at CES. Bosch will also showcase more sophisticated tech that will recognise if there is a piece of gum or spilt coffee on the seats. Moreover, it will display other innovations like 'Perfectly Keyless' which Bosch says will revolutionise keyless entry while making it more difficult for it to be hacked.

CES 2019: Bell Nexus self-flying taxi with a design straight out of a Hollywood sci-fi film!

Continental

The German manufacturer will showcase what's called Continental Urban Mobility Experience (CUbE), Continental’s autonomous electrified development platform, and a delivery robot for enhanced efficiency. Continental will also be showcasing an array of future technologies revolving around autonomous driving with an aim to bring more and more ease for the driver. These will include its 'trained parking' system, which will record inputs for a parking maneuver at a tricky spot and can later be accessed later autonomously through an app on the user's smartphone. Another one is 'smart autonomous door' which detects any hindrance and alerts the cabin or stops the door from hitting it.

Tata Elxsi

Tata Group's global design and technology service company will be showcasing autonomous solutions for vehicles at this year's CES. The company has said that the technologies will enable the development and testing of connected, self-driving electric cars with the use of IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence). Tata Elxsi is working on connected digital cockpits for various types of displays, AI-based vehicle prognostics and driver monitoring systems, along with Level 3+ autonomous driving.