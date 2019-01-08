CES 2019: Bell Nexus self-flying taxi with a design straight out of a Hollywood sci-fi film!

Bell has built itself a reputation of an innovative aviation company over the years and now it is ready to unwrap yet another example of its handiwork at CES 2019. While self-driving cars will be a rage at one of the world's largest electronics show, Bell is taking a step further off the ground. It will unveil a full-scale configuration and design of a new flying taxi called Bell Nexus at CES 2019 in Las Vegas. First look at the Nexus in the image released by Bell gives a very Hollywood-ish appeal, something out of a Blade Runner film. Point being that the Nexus looks very futuristic and not to mention, rather very cool.

Bell Nexus will capable of a vertical-takeoff-and-landing (VTOL) and will come powered by a hybrid-electric propulsion system, which includes Bell's powered lift concept with six tilting duct fans. The Nexus has been to a CES edition before but this time, there will be more details and specifications this time.

“As space at the ground level becomes limited, we must solve transportation challenges in the vertical dimension — and that’s where Bell’s on-demand mobility vision takes hold,” said Mitch Snyder, president, and CEO of Bell in a release.

“The industry has anticipated the reveal of our air taxi for some time, so Bell is very proud of this moment. We believe the design, taken with our strategic approach to building this infrastructure, will lead to the successful development of the Bell Nexus to the world.”

Bell has immense experience in aircraft building that also comes from fighters it built during WWII and the Bell X-1, the first ever supersonic aircraft. Bell Nexus is the product of a diverse collaboration between a number of aviation and engineering firms including Bell, Safran, EPS, Thales, Moog, and Garmin.