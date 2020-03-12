Cellestial E-Mobility unveils India’s first electric tractor with 75 km range

The Cellestial e-tractor can cover up to 75 km on a single charge and has max power of 18 HP and 53 NM peak torque.

By:Updated: March 12, 2020 8:10:17 AM

Cellestial E-Mobility, a Hyderabad-based start-up, unveiled the country’s first electric tractor equipped with advanced features like battery swap, regenerative brakes, power inversion, charging from residential AC outlet and fast charging. All these will hugely benefit the agriculture sector and the goods carriage market. The electric tractor works on smart, indigenous technology solutions, developed to cut down on emissions. It will help boost fuel efficiency, enhancing productivity and farm output.

This is the first electric tractor for the agriculture and logistics sectors. Cellestial’s 6HP electric tractor, equivalent to 21HP diesel tractor, is equipped with residential power socket charging and is battery-swap enabled,” said Siddhartha Durairajan, co-founder promoter. The Cellestial e-tractor can cover up to 75 km on a single charge and has max power of 18 HP and 53 NM peak torque. It reaches a speed of up to 20 kmph. “We are planning to set up e-hut stations, community charging places, similar to gas stations, at gram panchayats. These will generate employment opportunities and e-haul the logistics sector,” he added.

Cellestial E-Mobility began its operations in May 2019 and raised $2,00,000 investment from Singapore-based angel investor. It is looking to raise another $6-$8 million in the next six months, and is in talks with private equity players and venture capitalists. The fund is likely to be closed in the next six months. It is working on self-driven or autonomous tractors on designated farmland using algorithms.

Unveiling the prototype, Durairajan said the e-tractor, claimed to be better on the performance matrix compared to diesel-powered tractors, is engineered to be a zero-emission environment-friendly tractor for horticultural or greenhouse works or moving goods within factories, warehouses and to haul baggage in airports.

This is the first working prototype, and is ready for going into the production model. We can get the production model rolled out in the next three-six months. We are targeting to build 8,000 tractors in the next 36 months. We are trying to price it sub-below `5 lakh,” the co-founder, promoter said. On an average, the running cost of the e-tractor will be around `20 to ` 35 per hour, which is significantly lower than its diesel engine counterpart, he said. According to industry estimates, 8,78,000 units of tractors were sold in 2019 and the entire market holds the potential for electric tractors. The market for tractors is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% per annum until 2024.

