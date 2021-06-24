CEAT SecuraDrive tyres for compact SUVs launched in these sizes: All details

Ceat SecuraDrive SUV tyres will initially be available exclusively at all CEAT Shoppes and subsequently at dealers in key markets across India.

CEAT Tyres Ltd has announced the launch of its new tyre range for compact SUVs. Named as SecuraDrive, the new range of tyres borrows its name from the SecuraDrive platform that happens to be a platform for premium hatchbacks and sedans. The company claims that the new SecuraDrive SUV tyres offer superior performance on the city roads and highways. The said range of tyres is also claimed to offer numerous benefits like precise steering control and excellent cornering stability due to an innovative 3D Groove wall technology. In addition, the fluidic sipe design on the pattern helps aquaplaning and also providing superior braking. CEAT says that the unique CACTUS algorithm used for tread pitch design lowers the in-cabin noise and also, promises a comfortable drive experience.

One added feature that stands out is the stylish sidewall and tread pattern that further complements the stylish looks of compact SUVs, the brand noted. Ceat SecuraDrive SUV tyres will initially be available exclusively at all CEAT Shoppes and subsequently at dealers in key markets across India. The said range of SUV tyres will be available in five sizes of 205/60R16, 215/65R16, 215/55R17, 215/60R17, 235/65R17.

Speaking on the launch, Amit Tolani, CMO, CEAT Tyres said that the compact SUV segment has seen exceptional growth of over 50 percent in the last five years and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20 percent in the next 3 to 4 years. The company saw the potential and the need to cater to this segment with a specialized tyre range that provides an optimum combination of comfort and performance. Tolani further stated that CEAT is confident that the SecuraDrive SUV range of tyres will provide the best-in-class riding experience in the segment.

