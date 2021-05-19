CEAT extends warranty across lineup by three months due to lockdown

The company's 300-touchpoint strong CEAT Shoppes dealership network offers an authorised one-stop shop for vehicular assistance for sales and service to its customers. 

By:May 19, 2021 5:13 PM

CEAT Tyres today announced an extension of three additional months on the warranty of its products across the CEAT range in India. The company’s decision comes in at a time when several states in India are continuing with full or partial lockdown owing to the still ongoing pandemic. The warranty extension by three months is applicable for the products with a standard warranty expiring between 1st April 2021 to 31st June 2021.

The company maintains that its nationwide network of dealerships will pass on the benefits of warranty extension to its customers.

Also read: BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 ditches Pirellis for Ceat tyres, here’s why

In related news, CEAT upgraded its showrooms in February this year to serve customer queries on the spot. Along with services like wheel alignment, balancing as well as filling tyres with nitrogen, all CEAT Shoppe dealerships are now connected via a smartphone app system.

The company welcomes customers to call the registered mobile number in their cities to have their scheduled appointments as well as have services delivered at their doorsteps. The service will resume to full capacity once lockdowns are lifted.

During the same time in February, CEAT Tyres also began an initiative to set up a network of dealerships with a women-only crew. The all-women CEAT Shoppes include a women workforce for all service-related assistance to customers, including jobs like wheel changing, balancing and operating various machinery to service a vehicle.

The company’s 300-touchpoint strong CEAT Shoppes dealership network offers an authorised one-stop-shop for vehicular assistance for sales and service to its customers.

