Caught by traffic police in Delhi? Head to the court to pay your fine!

Until the Delhi government issues fresh notifications on 'compounding' of challans in the National Capital, people of the city will not be able to pay traffic violation fines on the spot through cash and will have to head to the court for the same. Traffic police personnel have been directed not to issue on-spot cash challans but only issue court challans in the meanwhile. This new directive comes in the wake of the implementation of the amended Motor Vehicles Act. The Delhi government is yet to come up with new notifications pertaining to a particular section of the act which governs penalties for on-the-spot payment of traffic violations.

According to an order issued on August 31 to all traffic police personnel and senior officials by DCP (traffic headquarters), traffic challans in which the prosecuting officers'seize the documents are to be forwarded to the virtual court. On the other hand, traffic challans in which documents are seized as well as the vehicle is impounded should be forwarded to metropolitan magistrates courts until new directives are issued.

Compounding of challans, which means the on-the-spot settlement of the fine between the prosecuting officer and the offender through either cash or electronic mode of payment, is done in the case of minor offences. These include jumping a traffic signal, not wearing a helmet of seat belt among others. Starting today and until new notifications are issued by the Delhi government in this regard, all fines, be it for minor or major traffic violations will have to be paid in court. A decision on the fresh notifications regarding the same will be taken by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday.

Starting September 1st i.e. today, all the amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act, which included 63 clauses come into effect. One of these is the substantial increment in the fines for traffic violations.