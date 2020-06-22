Cars24’s two-wheeler vertical to be called Cars24 Moto: 200+ bikes, scooters sold post lockdown

Average ticket size of pre-owned cars on the platform reduces; implies people are turning rational buyers. The company has retailed over 200 two-wheelers post the lockdown. Cars24 Moto was launched the day the ‘unlock’ started in the first week of May.

Cars24, the platform to buy and sell used cars, has named its two-wheeler vertical as Cars24 Moto. It was launched the day the ‘unlock’ started in the first week of May. “We will be leveraging our existing outlets for two-wheelers,” says Gajendra Jangid, co-founder & CMO, Cars24. “Going forward, we may have a separate website for two-wheelers as well.” Jangid says that when Cars24 was launched, the focus was only cars—and that’s why the name—but later the company restructured its goals. “We now want to be a big player in the overall automotive segment, which includes two-wheelers. During the lockdown we got time to brainstorm. We wanted to bounce back fast. The idea of getting into the two-wheeler space was already there, but backend planning, onboarding, restructuring the teams and so on happened during the lockdown,” he adds. The company has retailed over 200 two-wheelers post the lockdown.

On the cars side, Jangid says that the platform is now seeing more first-time car buyers. “Pre-Covid-19 around 45% buyers on our platform were first-time car buyers, but now that has increased to about 55%. The lockdown has triggered the need for car buying further,” he says. There is also a 13% drop in ticket size of cars at the platform, Jangid says, implying that people are turning rational buyers. The average ticket size price pre-lockdown was Rs 2.6 lakh, but the average ticket size price post-lockdown has reduced to Rs 2.25 lakh.

Post-lockdown, the market recovery is the maximum in Delhi NCR, followed by Bengaluru. It had transacted 3,000-plus cars in the recovery period of May, and more than 5,000 already in June.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.