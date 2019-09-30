Cars with centrally mounted speedometers that failed to succeed

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is one modern car, in recent times, that has come with a centrally mounted instrument cluster. This format was almost out of our minds (you know, out of sight...) given the fact that fewer carmakers now subscribe to this idea. Thank you, Maruti Suzuki for letting us know that this pattern still exists. The primary reason behind having such a console is cost effectiveness. If this model were to be sold or most likely exported elsewhere, manufacturers will not have to worry about the instrument console to be shifted to the other side. This format though, traditionally hasn't worked for Indian cars though. Case in point are the Chevrolet Spark, Tata Indica Vista, Toyota Etios, Toyota Etios Liva and Tata Nano. Except for the Etios twins, all other cars have now been discontinued. So, here is a quick look at these cars.

Chevrolet Spark

One of the first cars to come to India (If memory serves us right) with a centrally mounted instrument cluster, the Spark was a novelty. Forget the fact that it was cramped, the intrument cluster quickly caught the fancy of many a buyer. However, interest quickly waned as well with fresher models coming in and GM doing precious little to upgrade the car.

Tata Indica Vista

This was supposed to be the upgrade to the first passenger hatchback that Tata made. It indeed behaved like one too. The Tata Indica Vista was grown-up, had more features, modern petrol and diesel engines, borrowed from Fiat and what not. This was also the first time the world saw a centrally mounted instrument console from Tata Motors. Tata then had big plans to export the Indica Vista. The Vista was a fairly successful model for Tata, however the centrally mounted console was later on moved to the driver's side.

Tata Nano

The Nano was the most ambitious project for Ratan Tata. It was more of an idea to mobilise the average Indian. truth be told, the Nano was a very good city car. However quality issues and the no-disc brakes equation did it in. Tata got an updated brake booster as well as a more powerful engine with AMT. However, the Nano wasn't updated for the stringent crash tests and neither did it receive ABS. So unfortunate but then the Nano's production has stopped now.

Toyota Etios twins

Toyota engineers, at the time of development, were given a clear brief that the Etios twins were to have a central instrument console. They were developed in a cost effective fashion, right from the beginning . That they tanked big time is another case. If you look at it from our point of view, the cars had good handling, space and a decent set of engines too. It wasn't only until 2017 that Toyota finally gave the cars a driver-oriented instrument console.

With the S-Presso reviving our sentiments (and a centrally mounted instrument cluster), we hope it does well. After all, the auto industry in general isn't doing well and a new model is definitely a booster for sales.