Cars under Rs 10 Lakh with best boot space in India: Here are 30 options for you

For carmakers in India, it is always a challenge to make a good car with all the convenient features, space and at the same time keeping the costs in check. While the rear seat comfort is the most important, boot space in cars is one of the key factors that help a customer to narrow down on its final car purchase decision. In India, the sub-4-meter rule is also applicable and right from hatchbacks to SUVs feature products that are less than 4000 mm but offer good boot capacity. Increasingly, the rear seats of most of the cars can now be folded to increase the storage capacity as and when required.

Here are the top hatchback cars with best boot space and prices:

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the best hatch with the largest boot space of 339 litres in its segment. This is more than the likes of the Hyundai i20 and Fiat Punto. Renault Kwid also offers generous 300L of boot space and is the second best in the segment and is even better than cars with a segment above.

Top sedans with best boot space and prices:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The best sedan with highest boot space is Toyota Etios. The sedan is both affordable and very spacious that has made the Etios a go-to buy among various cab aggregators. The car also has good rear space and a roomy cabin. In the sub-4-meter sedan space, the new 2018 Honda Amaze has the maximum boot space of 420 litres followed closely by Tata Tigor. Among the executive sedan space, Honda City has a boot space of 510 litres and the newly launched Toyota Yaris has a luggage capacity of 476 litres.

Car Boot Space Petrol Price Diesel Price 2018 Honda Amaze 420 litres Rs 6.00 - 8.90 lakh Rs 7.50 - 10.09 lakh Maruti Suzuki Dzire 378 litres Rs 6.06 lakh to Rs 9.38 lakh Rs 7.44 lakh to Rs 10.65 lakh Tata Tigor 419 litres Rs 5.6 lakh to Rs 7.42 lakh Rs 7 lakh to Rs 8.22 lakh Ford Aspire 359 litres Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 9.70 lakh Rs 7.80 lakh to Rs 9.60 lakh Hyundai Xcent 407 litres Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.56 lakh Rs 7.32 lakh to Rs 9.70 lakh Volkswagen Ameo 330 litres Rs 6.20 lakh to Rs 8.50 lakh Rs 7.60 lakh to Rs 11.43 lakh Toyota Etios 592 litres Rs 7.78 lakh to Rs 8.77 lakh Rs 9.14 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh Hyundai Verna 465 litres Rs 8.82 lakh to Rs 14.64 lakh Rs 10.93 lakh to Rs 15.35 lakh Honda City 510 litres Rs 9.60 lakh to Rs 15.6 lakh Rs 12.80 lakh to Rs 16 lakh Toyota Yaris 476 litres Rs 9.85 lakh to Rs 16.3 lakh N/A Volkswagen Vento 494 litres Rs 9.48 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh Rs 11 lakh to Rs 16.30 lakh Skoda Rapid 460 litres Rs 9.60 lakh to Rs 14.18 lakh Rs 11.30 lakh to Rs 16.4 lakh 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 510 litres Rs 8.7 lakh to Rs 12.19 lakh Rs 10.71 lakh to Rs 13.61 lakh

Best SUVs and MPVs with boot space and price:

Amongst SUVs, the Ford Ecosport facelift has a decent boot space of 352 litres marginally higher than Tata Nexon. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has the least boot space in its segment. Renault Lodgy also has higher boot space than Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

Vehicle Boot Space Petrol Price Diesel Price Ford EcoSport 352 litres Rs 8.70 lakh to Rs 13.07 lakh Rs 8.72 lakh to Rs 13.06 lakh Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 328 litres Rs 8.50 lakh to Rs 12.33 lakh N/A Tata Nexon 350 litres Rs 7.08 lakh to Rs 10.94 lakh Rs 8.23 lakh to Rs 12.35 lakh Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 135 litres Rs 7.08 lakh to Rs 9.84 lakh Rs 9.92 lakh to Rs 12.57 lakh Renault Lodgy 207 litres N/A Rs 9.60 lakh to Rs 14 lakh

Cars in India under Rs 10 lakh are the most sold cars in the country and space, capacity does play a significant role in the buying decision. As per many car salesman, boot space and access to boot is one of the prime factors that customers consider before buying a car or a SUV.