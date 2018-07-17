Cars under Rs 10 Lakh with best boot space in India: Here are 30 options for you

  1. Auto
Cars under Rs 10 lakh with best boot space in India with prices. Here is the list of 30 cars, SUVs that has the best boot capacity.

boot space, best cars in India, cars in India 2018 Boot capacity in a car

 

For carmakers in India, it is always a challenge to make a good car with all the convenient features, space and at the same time keeping the costs in check. While the rear seat comfort is the most important, boot space in cars is one of the key factors that help a customer to narrow down on its final car purchase decision. In India, the sub-4-meter rule is also applicable and right from hatchbacks to SUVs feature products that are less than 4000 mm but offer good boot capacity. Increasingly, the rear seats of most of the cars can now be folded to increase the storage capacity as and when required.

Here are the top hatchback cars with best boot space and prices:

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the best hatch with the largest boot space of 339 litres in its segment. This is more than the likes of the Hyundai i20 and Fiat Punto. Renault Kwid also offers generous 300L of boot space and is the second best in the segment and is even better than cars with a segment above.

Car

Boot Space

Petrol price

Diesel price

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

339 litres

Rs 5.35 - 8.40 lakh

Rs 6.51 - 8.49 lakh

Hyundai i20

295 litres

Rs 5.40 - 7.96 lakh

Rs 6.79 - 9.21 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Swift

268 litres

Rs 4.99 - 7.29 lakh

Rs 5.99 - 8.29 lakh

Hyundai Grand i10

256 litres

Rs 4.73 - 6.97 lakh

Rs 5.89 - 7.50 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

260 litres

Rs 4.66 - 7.04 lakh

Rs 6.32 - 8.12 lakh

Ford Freestyle

257 litres

Rs 5.09 - 6.94 lakh

Rs 6.09 - 7.89 lakh

Ford Figo

257 litres

Rs 5.61 - 8.25 lakh

Rs 6.20 - 7.83 lakh

Tata Tiago

242 litres

Rs 3.35 - 5.58 lakh

Rs 4.16 - 5.99 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

235 litres

Rs 4.19 - 5.38 lakh

N/A

Renault Kwid

300 litres

Rs 2.66 - 4.64 lakh

N/A

Top sedans with best boot space and prices:


The best sedan with highest boot space is Toyota Etios. The sedan is both affordable and very spacious that has made the Etios a go-to buy among various cab aggregators. The car also has good rear space and a roomy cabin. In the sub-4-meter sedan space, the new 2018 Honda Amaze has the maximum boot space of 420 litres followed closely by Tata Tigor. Among the executive sedan space, Honda City has a boot space of 510 litres and the newly launched Toyota Yaris has a luggage capacity of 476 litres.

Car Boot Space Petrol Price Diesel Price
2018 Honda Amaze 420 litres Rs 6.00 -  8.90 lakh Rs 7.50 - 10.09 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 378 litres Rs 6.06 lakh to Rs 9.38 lakh Rs 7.44 lakh to Rs 10.65 lakh
Tata Tigor 419 litres Rs 5.6 lakh to Rs 7.42 lakh Rs 7 lakh to Rs 8.22 lakh
Ford Aspire 359 litres Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 9.70 lakh Rs 7.80 lakh to Rs 9.60 lakh
Hyundai Xcent 407 litres Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.56 lakh  Rs 7.32 lakh to Rs 9.70 lakh
Volkswagen Ameo 330 litres Rs 6.20 lakh to Rs 8.50 lakh  Rs 7.60 lakh to Rs 11.43 lakh
Toyota Etios 592 litres Rs 7.78 lakh to Rs 8.77 lakh  Rs 9.14 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh
Hyundai Verna 465 litres Rs 8.82 lakh to Rs 14.64 lakh Rs 10.93 lakh to Rs 15.35 lakh
Honda City 510 litres Rs 9.60 lakh to Rs 15.6 lakh Rs 12.80 lakh to Rs 16 lakh
Toyota Yaris 476 litres Rs 9.85 lakh to Rs 16.3 lakh  N/A
Volkswagen Vento 494 litres Rs 9.48 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh Rs 11 lakh to Rs 16.30 lakh
Skoda Rapid 460 litres Rs 9.60 lakh to Rs 14.18 lakh Rs 11.30 lakh to Rs 16.4 lakh
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 510 litres Rs 8.7 lakh to Rs 12.19 lakh Rs 10.71 lakh to Rs 13.61 lakh

 

Best SUVs and MPVs with boot space and price:

Amongst SUVs, the Ford Ecosport facelift has a decent boot space of 352 litres marginally higher than Tata Nexon. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has the least boot space in its segment. Renault Lodgy also has higher boot space than Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

Vehicle Boot Space Petrol Price Diesel Price
Ford EcoSport 352 litres Rs 8.70 lakh to Rs 13.07 lakh Rs 8.72 lakh to Rs 13.06 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 328 litres Rs 8.50 lakh to Rs 12.33 lakh N/A
Tata Nexon 350 litres Rs 7.08 lakh to Rs 10.94 lakh Rs 8.23 lakh to Rs 12.35 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 135 litres Rs 7.08 lakh to Rs 9.84 lakh Rs 9.92 lakh to Rs 12.57 lakh
Renault Lodgy 207 litres N/A Rs 9.60 lakh to Rs 14 lakh

Cars in India under Rs 10 lakh are the most sold cars in the country and space, capacity does play a significant role in the buying decision. As per many car salesman, boot space and access to boot is one of the prime factors that customers consider before buying a car or a SUV.

