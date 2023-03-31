Cars that will be discontinued from April 1: Full list

Maruti’s beloved Alto 800 will be axed in April primarily due to the availability of the new Alto K10 and the cost of upgrading the 800’s engine to meet the norms.

Emission standards in India are getting stricter from April 1, 2023 with the introduction of Real Driving Emissions or RDE norms. Owing to that, manufacturers are required to provide real-time emissions data for their vehicles, nudging all brands to either update their vehicles or discontinue them. Mentioned below are the top 10 cars that are being discontinued from April 1.

Tata Altroz Diesel

The Tata Altroz DCA is available from a starting price of Rs. 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Altroz will now be available with only petrol variants including a turbocharged variant. The Altroz diesel that produced 88 bhp and 200 Nm of torque using a 1.5-litre diesel engine with a 6-speed manual transmission will be axed. The Altroz rivals the

Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks is a 5-seater SUV available in a price range of Rs. 9.50 – 14.90 lakh.

After Renault Duster departed from India, the Nissan Kicks was rumoured to be dropped as well. Now when the new emissions come into play, the Kicks is being bid goodbye. The Nissan Kicks was available with two petrol engine options starting at Rs 9.49 lakh.

Honda City 4th Gen

Honda has recently welcomed the fifth-generation City in the Indian market and will be discontinuing the 4th generation. The new City is launched at a starting price of Rs.11.49 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a bunch of new features, mechanical & cosmetic enhancements and more at an attractive price. It rivals the recently launched 2023 Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz among others.

Honda WR-V

Nother from Honda’s stable that’s hitting the chopping block is the Honda WR-V launched back in 2017. The WR-V was offered with two engine options, a 1.2-litre petrol which churns 89 hp and 90 Nm and a 1.5-litre diesel that cranks 100 hp and 200 Nm. It is quite unsure if Honda will bring back the WR-V in an updated avatar anytime soon.

Mahindra Marazzo

The Mahindra Marazzo started at a price of Rs 13.70 lakh for the base M2 trim.

Mahindra has widened its portfolio in India with new cars in the last couple of years starting with the new Thar. Simultaneously, Mahindra is also axing a couple of products starting with the Marazzo SUV. The shark-inspired Marazzo hasn’t been attracting a lot of numbers for the brand and will be discontinued when the new norms come into effect. The Mahindra Marazzo started at a price of Rs 13.70 lakh for the base M2 trim going up to Rs 15.95 lakh for the M6+ trim.

Mahindra KUV 100

The KUV100 is priced between Rs 6.01 lakh to Rs 7.67 lakh.

The Mahindra KUV 100 failed to impress the market despite its compact size and inclination towards compact SUVs. It allowed three people to sit in the front row as it had a bench seat at the front. However, the KUV100’s uniqueness caused it issues when the seat belt and airbag notion came into play. The KUV100 is priced between Rs 6.01 lakh to Rs 7.67 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti’s beloved Alto 800 will be axed in April primarily due to the availability of the new Alto K10 and the cost of upgrading the 800’s engine to meet the norms. The Alto 800 has consistently raked in numbers and secured a top position every month in the top 10 cars sold every month.