Cars that run on Cactus juice: Here’s how this became possible

Yes, you read that absolutely right! There is a company in Mexico that is powering cars with Cactus Juice. Sounds unique and cool, right? The company that goes by the name Nopalimex started utilizing cactus juice to run cars in the year 2015. Located in Michoacan, the company makes biofuel from nopal which is also known as the prickly pear cactus. The nopal plant is being called as the 'Green Gold of Mexico'. Nopalimex uses around eight tons of methane per day to fuel a machine called biodigester, which also powers its corn chip and cactus chip production.

The company believes that as long as nopals are replanted regularly, the process is almost completely sustainable and only water and nopal waste are produced that can be used to fertilize crops. Nopalimex says that the produced biogas will cost just 12 pesos (US $0.65) per liter, which is almost one third cheaper than the cost of regular fuel. With this, Nopalimex is aiming to create environmental and social change for Mexico for the good. The idea definitely sounds interesting and here's is how cactus is converted into a fuel that can run cars.

First, prickly pear cactus is cleaned after which it is mixed with manure and left to decompose. In this process, methane is released which is used to power the vehicles. Apart from cars, Nopalimex is also testing out this fuel on local buses and government vehicles. Nopalimex has indeed come up with a unique and interesting way to produce an alternative fuel that is cheaper to use as well. With increasing air pollution and an alarming number of vehicles on the roads, it has become the need of the hour to find alternative fuels that do minimum damage to the environment. The step is indeed an appreciable one by Nopalimex and we hope to see 'Cactus cars' become a big success in the long run.

