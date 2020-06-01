Cars on sale without power steering and AC: Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 and others

Companies like Maruti Suzuki, Datsun often launch such stripped-down variants of their cars (Alto 800, redi-Go) to ensure a great pricing point. These cars usually appeal to the unorganised taxi sector.

By:Published: June 1, 2020 1:03:47 PM

These kind of cars exist in the 20th century. Manufacturers in India will not make anything standard in their cars or bikes unless they think its part of the upcoming regulation or is already in effect. For the longest time, entry-level cars didn’t have ABS or airbags. Well, that is not all. Even today, you have passenger cars that don’t boast a power steering or an air-conditioner. The only reason is to make for a compelling entry price-point. It looks good on print and elsewhere that a particular car is very affordable. Given the cut-throat competition these days, it is imperative that common man benefits from a lower price tag. What they sacrifice though are creature comforts. Some cars like the Nano didn’t have a power steering even in the top variants. Tata Motors though had a reason citing the lower kerb weight and dimensions of the car. As for the cars that are still very much in production and are popular even without these bare necessities, here is the list.

Also Read Upcoming affordable hatchbacks

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Alto 800

One of India’s highest-selling cars, the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 has been at the top of its game for almost a decade. The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 in its STD variant doesn’t get an air-conditioned cabin or a power steering. The Alto 800 price for the STD is Rs 2.94 lakh, ex-Delhi.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso was launched last year and is a replacement (the company doesn’t say this) for the Alto K10. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso too has a STD variant that is devoid of these features. The price for the S-Presso STD is Rs 3.7 lakh, ex-Delhi.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

One car that doesn’t get a power steering even in its top variants happens to be the Maruti Suzuki Eeco. The company doesn’t offer an AC for the base version but passenger versions above it do get an airconditioner. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco was recently BS6-fied. It’s prices range between Rs 3.80 lakh – Rs 4.21 lakh, ex-Delhi.

Renault Kwid

Cars under 4 lakh rupee ex showroom price renault kwid, maruti suzuki alto, maruti Eeco, datsun go, maruti S-Presso

Another very popular model that goes up against the mighty Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 happens to be the Renault Kwid. The Renault Kwid was revamped late last year but got BS6 engines at the start of 2020. The Kwid has two engine options – an 800cc and 1.0-litre. Renault India though offers the STD variant only with the smaller engine. The price of the Renault Kwid STD is Rs 2.92 lakh, ex-Delhi.

Datsun redi-GO

Datsun redi-GO

The recently refreshed Datsun redi-GO has the same chassis as the Kwid. It is but obvious that the variant spread too is the same. The Datsun redi-GO too has a base variant called D and this one doesn’t have an AC or power steering. Datsun has priced the redi-GO D at Rs 2.83 lakh, ex-showroom.

Datsun Go

Facelifted Datsun redi-Go BSVI launched in india, price increased by upto 40000 rupee, know engine, power, features and changes

The Datsun Go too doesn’t get an AC or power steering as standard equipment in the D variant. The D variant is available only with the manual transmission but gets front power windows. Datsun India has priced the car at Rs 3.99 lakh, ex-Delhi.

Datsun Go+

Similar to the Go, even the Go+ doesn’t get a power steering or AC in its D trim. The Datsun Go+ D variant is priced at Rs 4.20 lakh, ex-Delhi. Surprisingly enough, its cousin, the Renault Triber gets power steering as standard equipment.

All-in-all, these are the few passenger cars in India that don’t come with a power steering/airconditioner as standard. Ironically enough, most of these variants are called STD as well. Thankfully enough, cars like the Tata Tiago have moved on from not having a power steering in the base versions. Such cars are usually aimed at fleet operators, not the organised ones. Places like villages or hilly regions usually prefer driving with the windows down. We are being told such variants are highly preferred by the rural population.

 

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Maruti Suzuki registers 18,539 unit sales during lockdown in May: Ertiga, Eeco top sellers

Maruti Suzuki registers 18,539 unit sales during lockdown in May: Ertiga, Eeco top sellers

Most affordable BS6 Vespa scooter Notte 125 launched at a price of Rs 91,492

Most affordable BS6 Vespa scooter Notte 125 launched at a price of Rs 91,492

Toyota sells 1,639 cars in India during lockdown; sees surge in online enquiries

Toyota sells 1,639 cars in India during lockdown; sees surge in online enquiries

Anand Mahindra wants to launch Peugeot three-wheel scooter's low-cost version in India, here's why

Anand Mahindra wants to launch Peugeot three-wheel scooter's low-cost version in India, here's why

Formula E Race At Home: Mahindra Racing's Pascal Wehrlein does it again! Podium at New York e-Prix

Formula E Race At Home: Mahindra Racing's Pascal Wehrlein does it again! Podium at New York e-Prix

Electric-powered India: Battery performance can be improved with better materials, here's how

Electric-powered India: Battery performance can be improved with better materials, here's how

Safety from coronavirus topmost concern for urban commuters post-lockdown: Survey

Safety from coronavirus topmost concern for urban commuters post-lockdown: Survey

Maruti Suzuki extends last date for free service, warranty to 30 June 2020

Maruti Suzuki extends last date for free service, warranty to 30 June 2020

MG ZS EV bookings to start in six new cities soon: Date and location revealed

MG ZS EV bookings to start in six new cities soon: Date and location revealed

5 scooters in India with lowest seat height for short riders: TVS Scooty, Honda Activa & more!

5 scooters in India with lowest seat height for short riders: TVS Scooty, Honda Activa & more!

Top 5 powerful downsized turbo petrol SUVs in India under Rs 20 lakh: Venue, Seltos, Kicks and more

Top 5 powerful downsized turbo petrol SUVs in India under Rs 20 lakh: Venue, Seltos, Kicks and more

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual to debut on 13-14 June: Alonso, Barrichello, Button sign up

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual to debut on 13-14 June: Alonso, Barrichello, Button sign up

5 SUVs under Rs 20 lakh with largest boot space: MG Hector, Renault Duster and more

5 SUVs under Rs 20 lakh with largest boot space: MG Hector, Renault Duster and more

Lockdown effect on cars: Portable jump starter for cars that can charge devices too

Lockdown effect on cars: Portable jump starter for cars that can charge devices too

Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX BS6 launched: Most affordable 1,000cc sportsbike priced competitively

Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX BS6 launched: Most affordable 1,000cc sportsbike priced competitively

Digital engagement crucial for recovery from COVID-19 sales slump: Royal Enfield

Digital engagement crucial for recovery from COVID-19 sales slump: Royal Enfield

Land Rover Discovery and Range Rover Velar diesel variants discontinued: Here is why

Land Rover Discovery and Range Rover Velar diesel variants discontinued: Here is why

Renault to cut 15,000 jobs worldwide: New plan to reduce costs by Rs 167 crore

Renault to cut 15,000 jobs worldwide: New plan to reduce costs by Rs 167 crore

Emula concept: Electric superbike that can sound like a two-stroke bike!

Emula concept: Electric superbike that can sound like a two-stroke bike!

Mercedes-Benz GLS teased: BMW X7 rival launch confirmed for June 17

Mercedes-Benz GLS teased: BMW X7 rival launch confirmed for June 17