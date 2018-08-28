Cars older than 10 years to be scrapped: Govt’s new scrappage policy, how it will affect you

The Delhi Government announced on Friday, that scrapping of private vehicles would conform to new Guidelines. The notification titled ‘Guidelines for Scrapping of Motor Vehicles in Delhi, 2018’; state that petrol-powered vehicles above the 15-year limit and diesel-powered vehicles that are more than 10 years old, can now be scrapped at government licensed scrapping centres. Through these new guidelines, the government hopes to ensure that a vehicle owner can go to a trustworthy place to get end their vehicles live, so to speak. Further ensuring that scrap-yard owner conforms to scrappage policies as well as environmental norms in responsibly disposing of the vehicles and their component. This will also ensure a unified rate for scrapping vehicles of different sizes ensuring further transparency in the process.

Furthermore, the guidelines set by the Delhi government also accounts for the plethora of diesel and petrol vehicles that are found lying by the side of the road. Now, these vehicles can be handed over to the closest licensed authority to be disposed of in an environmentally friendly manner. Interestingly, the guidelines also hardline for diesel above 15 years of age saying that those found on the road or parked in public place or even junked and impounded by enforcement agency, will not be released to the owner and would be handed over to the licensed authorised scrapper of the transport department. Once again, the scrap value of the vehicle will be lawfully handed over to its rightful owner.

Interestingly, the hardline gets a little softer on petrol and CNG cars, where, the guidelines seem to stipulate, that seized vehicles that supercede the 15-year age limit will be returned to their owner, under the promissory that the owner will either ply the vehicle nor park it at any public place, along with furnishing adequate proof of parking it in private premises. The government will ensure the existence of this parking before the vehicle is released.