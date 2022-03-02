Cars launching this month: Toyota Hilux to BMW X4 facelift

More than half a dozen new cars are lined-up to hit the Indian market this month. Here is a list of 9 cars launching in March 2022, which talks about them all.

Soon we will be bidding goodbye to the current financial year with new year targets and projections for the upcoming fiscal. Hence, the Indian automotive industry is ready to witness the launch of a slew of products to make a smashing start to the new financial year. Recently, a couple of fresh products have been launched in the country, but a bag full of new names are yet to make their presence felt. Hence, here’s a list of all cars that will go on sale in India this month.

Skoda Slavia 1.5L TSI

Skoda has just launched the Slavia with the 1.0L TSI motor in the Indian market. Prices start from Rs. 10.69 lakh, ex-showroom. However, the company is now preparing to launch the c-segment sedan with the 1.5L TSI motor on March 3. The bigger powerplant is claimed to put out a rated output of 147.52 bhp and 250 Nm. This engine will be offered with two transmission choices – 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT.

Toyota Hilux

By now, almost everyone has a clue or two that Toyota will be launching the Hilux pickup truck in our market. Sadly, the Japanese giant has not confirmed the launch date for the pickup truck. Talking of specifications, the Hilux will be powered by the 2.8L oil burner, which does duties on the Fortuner as well. The power plant will generate a peak power output of 201 bhp and 500 Nm of max torque. The Hilux will be sold with a 4WD layout as standard, in addition to a low-ratio transfer case and locking differentials.

BMW X4 facelift

The Bavarian giant also has a product up its sleeve to launch this month. The car in the discussion here is the BMW X4 facelift. The company has started accepting pre-bookings for the coupe-SUV. In terms of updates, the X4 facelift will come with a slew of cosmetic changes. The Black Shadow iteration of the X4 facelift will also be introduced. Moreover, the brand will offer the facelifted version of the SUV with two engine choices – 2.0L turbo-petrol motor and a 2.0L oil burner, belting out 248.55 bhp and 187.4 bhp, respectively.

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

The 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is all set to launch on March 3. It will be offered in two configurations – S580 and S680. The luxury limousine will come with a Maybach-specific exterior theme and a more opulent interior. Rear seats will include individual reclining seats, along with a full-length centre compartment.

Volkswagen Virtus

Slated to shed veils on March 8, the Volkswagen Virtus to the Skoda Slavia is what the Volkswagen Taigun is to the Skoda Kushaq. Underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN platform, the Virtus is expected to bring more to the table (C-segment sedan space here). It will be sold with two engine choices – 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI. Three transmission options will be on offer – 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT, and 7-speed DCT.

MG ZS EV facelift

The Indian market has off lately witnessed the launch of the MG Astor, which is the ICE version of the ZS EV. However, it donned a much more appealing exterior theme in comparison to the old-looking ZS EV. Now, the brand is finally launching the ZS EV facelift with a similar design as the Astor on March 7. A few EV-specific changes will be made to the nose, like the non-functional radiator grille and more. On the whole, the new ZS EV facelift will look fresh and is assumed to come with a bigger battery pack.

Lexus NX 350H

On March 9, Lexus will launch the new NX 350H in our market. Based on the TNGA-K architecture like the Toyota RAV4, it will offer a spacious and practical cabin. The Lexus NX 350H will feature a hybrid powertrain consisting of a 2.5L petrol motor and a 259 Volt Li-ion battery pack. The combined output stands at 236 bhp, and the power is channelled to all four wheels of the crossover.

Toyota Glanza facelift

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is the newest launch from the country’s largest carmaker. The badge-engineered version of the Baleno – Toyota Glanza, is yet to adopt the new changes. In fact, it is rumoured to hit the market in the updated rendition by this month itself. However, the company is tight-lipped about the launch date.

Tata Altroz Automatic

Tata Motors has released a teaser image of the automatic variant of its premium hatchback – Altroz. Along with the addition of the automatic gearbox, Tata Motors is likely to offer the option of an air purifier, ventilated front seats, and a new Royal Blue paint scheme. With which engine option the Altroz will get the choice of an automatic transmission remains to be seen. As of now, the car is available with three engine options – 1.2L petrol, 1.2L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L diesel.

