Cars 24 enters used car sales market, active in over 30 cities across India

Cars24, a tech platform that grew substantially in the used car market, had so far been into buying used cars from customers. But now in its latest announcement, Cars24 has now begun sales of used cars with a stock of thousands of cars ready for sales in over 30 cities across India. To make the used car buying and selling process more transparent, Cars24 has introduced industry-first services like buyback guarantee, car condition verification, and consumer financing.

Cars24's new business model involves a thorough car verification process that undergoes over 150 inspection points. The service also lets buyers have access to a complete health report of the car. The entire car buying process is assisted by Cars24 which helps buyers identify the right choice basis their requirements and takes care of all paperwork including RC transfer. If not satisfied, the company has also introduced a buyback guarantee feature for the buyers.

“Car buying experience has always been a worrisome affair due to lack of trust, transparency and right set of information. We were getting huge demand from people looking to buy pre-owned cars,” Vikram Chopra, Co-founder and CEO, Cars24 said.

“While we are already solving the challenges of selling pre-owned cars, we wanted to replicate a similar model for buyers too and offer convenient and safer options to buy cars. With the new offering, we hope to further enhance our reach and strengthen our bond with our consumers as they can now sell and buy cars from the same platform without any trouble. We are expecting to reach over 1 million potential buyers in 100+ cities by 2020.”

Over the last four years, Cars24 has established its mobile auction platform that has helped over 2 lakh car owners sell their cars to businesses dealing in pre-owned cars nationwide. The model made selling a car fast and hassle-free while helping sellers discover the fair price for their car through auctions. The company has now expanded its buyer base to also service direct end buyers.