Carmakers in India with highest engine-gearbox combo: Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and more

Hyundai clearly dominates the Indian car scene with its multiple gearbox, engine and fuel-type options available for the customers. Some of its popular cars also come with CNG.

With the BS6 emission norms in place earlier this year, many a petrol, as well as diesel engine, was discontinued. Some were purely due to engineering reasons while others were because of the complexities involved, the investment needed as well as lack of demand. However, this led manufacturers to select alternative routes. Some preferred to go the turbo petrol route while others choose CNG. It may though be said that only Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki give you the option of a CNG powertrain. However, other carmakers noticeably the Indian-bred ones like Tata Motors, Mahindra have been giving customers wide and varied powertrain options. These include mild-hybrids, turbo petrols, diesels, and electric. The gearbox combination includes AMT, CVT, manual, Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT), torque converter, and DCT. Here is a list of what each manufacturer offers in what segment. No prizes for guessing which one comes out on top.

Hyundai India

Hyundai India gives you the maximum options today. They have an electric car in the portfolio which is the Kona EV. In terms of turbo petrols, they have the 1.0-litre unit in the Hyundai Aura, Venue and Nios. These engines can be paired to a 6-speed manual or even a 7-speed DCT. Hyundai also gives the option of an iMT with this engine but only with the Venue as of now. With the Aura and Nios, one also gets a CNG option but with a 5-speed manual. The petrol engine paired with this engine is a 1.2-litre unit. One gets a 5-speed manual or AMT with this engine option. Further, Hyundai offers a 1.2-litre diesel engine with the Aura and Nios. This one can be availed with a 5-speed AMT or manual.

The most affordable Hyundai car happens to be the Santro and one will get a 1.1-litre petrol as well as a petrol-CNG combination. While the latter can only be had with a 5-speed manual, the petrol motor has an option of a AMT. The Hyundai Verna, as well as Creta, share their engine as well as transmission options. These are inclusive of a 1.4-litre turbo petrol with 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 6-speed manual or CVT or the 1.5-litre diesel with a 6-speed torque converter or manual. The biggest car in the current Hyundai portfolio is the Tucson and it comes with a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol or 2.0-litre turbo diesel engines. Both the engines get a torque converter as standard, with the petrol getting a 6-speed one whereas the diesel has a 8-speed unit.

As for the flagship sedan, the Hyundai Elantra, it boasts 6-speed torque converters and 6-speed manuals as standard. While the petrol engine is shared with the Tucson, the diesel is shared with the Verna.

Mahindra and Mahindra

Mahindra cars usually come with diesel engines but the brand has been bullish on petrols off late. The Mahindra KUV100 for example comes with only a 1.2-litre petrol engine and 5-speed manual transmission. There is the Bolero that boasts a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine and a 5-speed manual. Its compact SUV, the Mahindra XUV300 comes with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and 1.5-litre turbodiesel engine. While a 6-speed manual is standard, an AMT is optional with the diesel. The Mahindra Scorpio gets a 2.2-litre diesel engine that is paired with a 6-speed manual. Same is the case with the Mahindra XUV500. The mighty Mahindra Alturas G4 has a 2.2-litre engine but this is different than what is on offer in the Scorpio as well as XUV500. It also gets a 7-speed automatic transmission. The recently launched Thar takes this equation to a different level. It has a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine as well as a 2.2-litre diesel motor. A 6-speed manual is standard while there are torque converters on offer for both engines.

Kia Motors India

Right now, Hyundai’s sister concern is lacking behind with just the 2.0-litre turbo diesel, 2.0-litre petrol and the smallest 1.1-litre petrol engines. It doesn’t have the cars where these can be used. It also doesn’t have a CNG portfolio. While it lacks that, Kia makes up by offering the Carnival MPV. The latter has a 2.2-litre diesel engine and an 8-speed gearbox. The Kia Sonet has the same engine-gearbox combinations as the Venue whereas the Seltos is a mirror of the Creta’s spec list.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors also has EVs in its portfolio courtesy the Tigor as well as Nexon. Both the EVs have different power as well as battery rating. Not only this, Tata Motors offers a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with the Tiago and Tigor models. A 5-speed manual is standard whereas an AMT is optional. With the Tata Nexon, one will get a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engines. 6-speed manual or AMTs are available. In the Harrier, you will find a 2.0-litre turbodiesel and 6-speed manual or torque converter. As for the Tata Altroz hatchback, one has the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and the same 1.5-litre diesel from the Nexon but in a different state of tune. These engines are paired with 5-speed manual transmissions.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz is another carmaker that has an electric vehicle in its portfolio. It has turbocharged petrol, diesel, 6-cylinder, 4-cylinder and 8-cylinder engines in its range. Amongst luxury carmakers, Merc is the only one who has a wide range of engines to suit every pocket including high-performance AMG vehicles.

