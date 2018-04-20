Carmaker Nissan to cut hundreds of jobs? What we know so far

Automaker Nissan will lay off hundreds of workers from its car plant in Sunderland in northeast England due to a sharp fall in diesel car sales, a source close to the company told AFP today. The plant employs 7,000 workers who produce around 500,000 vehicles a year but the Japanese group has seen sales in Britain slump 35 percent in the first quarter on an annual comparison.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.