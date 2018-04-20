Carmaker Nissan to cut hundreds of jobs? What we know so far

The plant employs 7,000 workers who produce around 500,000 vehicles a year but the Japanese group has seen sales in Britain slump 35 percent in the first quarter on an annual comparison. (Reuters)

Automaker Nissan will lay off hundreds of workers from its car plant in Sunderland in northeast England due to a sharp fall in diesel car sales, a source close to the company told AFP today. The plant employs 7,000 workers who produce around 500,000 vehicles a year but the Japanese group has seen sales in Britain slump 35 percent in the first quarter on an annual comparison.