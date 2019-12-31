Carlos Ghosn does a Vijay Mallya: Ex-Nissan boss flees to Lebanon

Carlos Ghosn, the former CEO of Nissan Motor Company was indicted of allegedly under-reporting his earnings and misuse of company assets. Some reports claim that he shifted more than $16 million of his personal losses towards Nissan when he was in charge of the Japanese automaker. While he was said to be under house arrest in Japan awaiting trial, it has come to light that Ghosn has now jumped bail and fled Japan and is said to have arrived in Beirut, Lebanon via Turkey late on Monday.

Ghosn, saved the Nissan Motor Company from going under and brought back the Datsun brand, was considered a pioneer and a celebrity in Japan. So much so, that the Japanese have comic books based on Carlos Ghosn.

Last year, Ghosn was arrested in Japan for his misconduct and was ousted by the Nissan Motor Company but Ghosn claimed that the accusations were false. Ghosn has now jumped bail in Japan was found in Beirut, Lebanon escaping Japan months before his trial and he stated that he fled a ‘rigged Japanese justice system’.

Ghosn released a brief statement saying "I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied,"

He added "I have not fled justice - I have escaped injustice and political persecution. I can now finally communicate freely with the media, and look forward to starting next week."

It is currently unclear how Ghosn was able to flee from Japan as he surrendered his passport while out on bail. However, a Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported that a Lebanese security official stated a person resembling Ghosn had entered Beirut international airport under a different name after flying in aboard a private jet.

Ghosn was released from prison in March 2019 on a $9 million bail, one of the highest-ever bail paid in Japan.

With inputs from Reuters