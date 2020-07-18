Car world is going electric: Quick look at Nissan Ariya Electric, Maserati Ghibli hybrid and more

The world's largest carmaker plans to launch 70 ne EVs by 2028, and the first of these, the ID.3, will go on sale in Europe starting 20th July. Nissan also unveiled the Ariya EV, and Maserati the new Ghibli electric hybrid, this week.

By:Updated: Jul 18, 2020 10:17 AM

It is argued that if the Dieselgate hadn’t happened, VW might not have embraced electric mobility as vigorously as it has now. The world’s largest carmaker plans to launch 70 ne EVs by 2028, and the first of these, the ID.3, will be up for sale in Europe on July 20. Also, Nissan unveiled the Ariya EV, and Maserati the new Ghibli electric hybrid, this week. Vikram Chaudhary takes a look.

Nissan Ariya Electric

Nissan’s first all-electric crossover SUV will have autonomous driving features. It has an estimated driving range of up to 610 km (based on Japan WLTC cycle) on a full charge. It’s unlikely to come to India any time soon.

Volkswagen ID.3 Electric

It will be available in seven models, and is priced between euros 35,000-48,000 (not including subsidies). The driving range is 420-550 km, depending on the model.

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid

It’s the first electrified vehicle in Maserati’s (Italian supercar company) history. It will be produced in Turin from next September; it is unlikely to come to India.

