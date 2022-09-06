Car sales: Top 25 selling cars in India for August 2022

The top three models on the list are from Maruti Suzuki whereas the fourth is from Tata, the Nexon.

The top 25 selling cars in India for the month of August 2022 include 11 models from Maruti Suzuki, 4 from Hyundai, 3 from Tata, Mahindra, and Kia each, and 1 from Toyota. However, in terms of volumes, Maruti Suzuki models contributed for about 51% of volumes in the list with the top three positions bagged by it.

Rank OEM Model Aug’22 Aug’21 Y-o-Y 1 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 18,418 15,646 18% 2 Maruti Suzuki WagonR 18,398 9,628 91% 3 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 15,193 12,906 18% 4 Tata Nexon 15,085 10,006 51% 5 Maruti Suzuki Alto 14,388 13,236 9% 6 Hyundai Creta 12,577 12,597 0% 7 Tata Punch 12,006 0 – 8 Maruti Suzuki Eeco 11,999 10,666 12% 9 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 11,868 5,714 108% 10 Maruti Suzuki Swift 11,275 12,483 -10% 11 Hyundai Venue 11,240 8,377 34% 12 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 9,314 6,251 49% 13 Hyundai Grand i10 9,274 8,023 16% 14 Kia Seltos 8,652 8,619 0% 15 Mahindra Bolero 8,246 3,218 156% 16 Kia Sonet 7,838 7,752 1% 17 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 7,774 7,225 8% 18 Hyundai i20 Elite 7,558 7,340 3% 19 Tata Tiago 7,209 5,658 27% 20 Mahindra Scorpio 7,056 2,606 171% 21 Toyota Innova Crysta 6,036 5,755 5% 22 Mahindra XUV700 6,010 0 – 23 Maruti Suzuki Celerio 5,852 53 1094% 24 Maruti Suzuki Ignis 5,746 2,053 180% 25 Kia Carens 5,558 0 –

The top position is grabbed by Maruti Suzuki Baleno after selling 18,418 units on August 2022 against 15,646 units in the same period last year. The hatchback has recorded a year-on-year growth of 18%. Second on the list is last month’s front runner, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR with a Y-o-Y of 91%.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has outsold the Tata Nexon to become the best-selling SUV for August 2022. The former has sold a total of 15,193 units whereas the Nexon isn’t far behind with a sale of 15,085 units. It has recorded a year-on-year growth of 51%.

The first Hyundai model arrives on the list at the 6th position with the Creta SUV followed by the Tata Punch at the 7th position.

At the 14th position and 15th position, a Kia and Mahindra product enter with the list. The Kia Seltos sold 8,652 units whereas the Mahindra Bolero raked in 8,246 orders. The last brand in the top 25 list is Toyota with the Innova Crysta recording year-on-year growth of 5%. Cross badging / Badge Engineering seems to be working well for Maruti Suzuki and Toyota as the duo collectively sold 18,324 units of the Brezza & Urban Cruiser.

It is interesting to note that all non-Maruti models in the top 10 are SUVs! Although Maruti still has 11 models in the Top 25

Tata has recorded 3 models in the top 25 and averaged 11,433 units per model, which is more than Hyundai.

Hyundai, on the other hand, even though it has 4 models on the list, averages 10,162 units per model.

It is refreshing to see new models such as the Mahindra XUV700 and the Kia Carens making an appearance on the list. While the XUV700 sits on a huge backlog of orders, it delivered 6,010 units in August 2022.