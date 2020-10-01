Kia Motors registers highest-ever sales in September: Kia Sonet biggest contributor

Car sales September 2020: Kia Sonet has become the highest-selling compact SUV within 12 days of its launch helping the company record a 147% Y-o-Y growth with 18,676 unit sales in September 2020.

By:October 1, 2020 4:21 PM
kia sonet india launch

Kia Motors India registered its highest-ever domestic sales since its entry into the Indian market, with 18,676 units in September 2020. The biggest contributor in the company’s sales, Kia Sonet which made its market debut on 18 September 2020, recorded 9,266 unit sales in just 12 days. Kia’s first product for India, the Seltos, continues its strong performance, with 9,079 unit sales.

The Indian auto market is recovering at a better-than-expected pace and we are progressing as per our defined plan. Kia’s third product and the first compact SUV in India, Kia Sonet has transformed its segment. The sales of Kia’s other industry-leading products like Kia Seltos and Carnival are also encouraging, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said.

Kia Motors has been elevating its production capacity to meet the pre-COVID level of operations, and till now, has been successful in doing this. This not only allows the company to contribute to the revival of the Indian auto industry but also helps us bring notable growth to business and bring down the waiting period of vehicles, he added.

Bookings for the Sonet continue to rise and currently stand at over 35,000 units while a consistent demand for the Seltos continues as well. Kia Motors is also aggressive towards making India an export hub with over 70 identified export markets, aiming to trade 50,000 units overseas within the next 12 months.

Also read: Kia Sonet video review: Specs, features, expected price

Launched earlier this month at a starting price of Rs 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom), Kia Sonet comes in both petrol and diesel engine options – 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. The Sonet is the second car in India to offer optional clutchless transmission.

Available in six trims, Kia Sonet boasts features like ambient lighting along, front ventilated seats, sunroof, front parking sensors and cruise control. The sub-compact SUV comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with UVO connected car functions.

