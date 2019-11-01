Car sales in October 2019: Honda Cars India achieve 10,010 unit sales

For the month of October 2019, Honda Cars India sold 10,010 units in the domestic market. Exports for the Japanese automaker stood at 633 units. In comparison, the company sold 14,187 units during the same month last year.

Commenting on the sales, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “The festive season was rewarding for the auto sector after a prolonged slowdown. The high discounts and other festive offers provided by automakers across the industry resulted in positive consumer sentiment. At Honda, we also saw an increased sales momentum as compared to the last few months and are hopeful that this trend will continue in the following months.”

Globally, Honda has recently unveiled the fourth-generation iteration of Jazz hatchback. The car now comes with an all-new exterior and interiors design. Not only this, but its powertrain options have also been revised. The hatchback now comes as standard with hybrid powertrain options as standard. Honda will introduce this iteration of the Jazz in India sometime during the second half of 2020.

In other news, the next-generation Honda City was recently spotted testing in the Indian market. Just like the new Jazz, the new City too will get a completely new exterior design. Also, it will have an all-new interiors layout as well. Engine specifications are likely to remain the same as before. However, there will be a mild-hybrid option likely to be offered.