Car Sales November 2021: Maruti, Honda, Hyundai report decline, Tata Motors up

Car sales tally has been consistently showing negative growth. Auto giants like Maruti Suzuki, Honda, and Hyundai posted a YoY decline on the sales chart for the month of November 2021.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday reported a 9 percent decline in total sales at 1,39,184 units in November with electronic components shortage impacting production. The company had sold a total of 1,53,223 units in the same month last year, MSIL said in a statement. Total domestic sales were down 18 percent at 1,17,791 units last month as compared to 1,44,219 units in November 2020.

The mini segment comprising Alto and S-Presso clocked 17,473 units as against 22,339 units in the same month last year. Sales of compact cars consisting of Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, TourS and WagonR were at 57,019 units as against 76,630 units in the year-ago month.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz clocked 1,089 units last month as compared to 1,870 units in November 2020, the company said. However, sales of utility vehicles including Ertiga, Gypsy, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 were higher at 24,574 units as against 23,753 units in the same month last year, it added.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors said its total sales increased by 25 percent to 62,192 units in November as compared to the same month last year. The company had dispatched 49,650 units in November 2020. The automaker posted a 21 percent increase in its domestic wholesales at 58,073 as compared with 47,859 units in the year-ago period.

The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 29,778 units in November, as compared to 21,641 units in the same month last year. Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 32,245 units, up 15 per cent from 27,982 units in November 2020, it added.

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday reported a 21 per cent decline in total sales to 46,910 units in November. The company had sold 59,200 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales were down 24 per cent to 37,001 units, against 48,800 units in November 2020, the company added. Exports declined 5 percent to 9,909 units, compared to 10,400 units in November last year.

The sales in November have been affected on account of the ongoing semiconductor shortage situation, the company stated.

Honda Cars

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, registered monthly domestic sales of 5,457 units in November 2021. HCIL also exported a total of 1,447 units in November 2021. The company had registered 9,990 units in domestic sales in the corresponding period last year. The export numbers stood at 31 in November 2020.

MG Motor

MG Motor India has sold 2481 units in November 2021. The recently launched Astor along with Hector, ZS EV and Gloster continues to attract strong customer interest and remain the brand of choice for the customers in their respective segments. MG Motor India states it is working towards delivering the first batch of 5,000 Astor within 2021.

