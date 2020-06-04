Car sales May 2020: Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga drive recovery from COVID-19 crisis

The Hyundai Creta, in fact, is the highest-selling car in May 2020, with the Maruti Ertiga close behind with 2,353 units in a market that was beleaguered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To say that last month, carmakers in India had a good day will be far from the truth. However, given the current economic situation and uncertainty, it definitely was a light at the end of the tunnel situation. Carmakers like Maruti Suzuki that will usually sell in excess of 50,000 units every month have now reported a fraction of it. India’s largest carmaker reported sales of 13,702 units last month. The largest-selling car for Maruti Suzuki India Limited was the Maruti Ertiga MPV. The MPV clocked 2,353 units. Second spot in MSIL’s line-up was taken by the popular Maruti Suzuki Dzire sedan with sales of 2,215 cars. Other models that sold in decent enough numbers were the Maruti Suzuki Eeco, Baleno and WagonR. Arch-rival, Hyundai Motor India Limited stood second in terms of sales with 6,883 units. The Hyundai Creta helped revive demand with 3,212 units. In fact, the Creta holds the distinction of being the largest-selling car in May 2020.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It is followed by the Hyundai Venue and the Elite i20. Mahindra and Mahindra moves to the third spot with 3,745 units sold in India. The rural SUV market leader, the Mahindra Bolero, sold the highest with 1,715 units while the feature-rich Mahindra XUV300 garnered 1,257 units. While Tata Motors said that it will send out numbers every quarter, insider information says that the brand notched 3,153 units. The Tata Altroz was the highest contributor with 1,379 units while the Tata Nexon contributed 623 cars.

Renault India Private Limited sold 1,753 cars with the Renault Triber being the highest-selling with more than 900 units. There is also the Renault Kwid, which is quite popular, that got in 684 numbers. Kia Motors India Limited sold 1,661 cars. Out of these, the manufacturer managed to move 50 units of the Kia Carnival MPV while the Kia Seltos made for the rest. Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold 1,642 cars, of which the Toyota Innova Crysta was the top seller with 759 units. Volkswagen India Private Limited moved 1,404 cars, of which the Volkswagen Polo sold the highest with 1,126 units.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.