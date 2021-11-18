Car sales down 26% during festive period this year, two-wheelers dip 18%

This was the worst festive season in a decade for Auto Dealers as semi-conductor shortage in passenger vehicles and low demand for entry-level two-wheeler segment kept the celebrations at bay.

Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) today released Vehicle Retail Data for October 2021 and 42 days festive period. During the 42-day festive period, total vehicle retails were down by -18% YoY. Except for three-wheelers and commercial vehicles, which were up by 53% and 10%, all the other categories were in red with two-wheelers, passenger vehicles and tractors down by -18%, -26%, and -23% respectively.

This was the worst festive season in a decade for Auto Dealers as semi-conductor shortage in passenger vehicles and low demand for entry-level two-wheeler segment kept the celebrations at bay.

On YoY basis, total vehicle retails for the month of October 2021 decrease by -5.33%. When compared to October’19 (a regular pre-covid month), overall retails continue to fall by -26.64%. On YoY basis, three-wheelers were up by 74% and commercial vehicles were up by 26%. Two-wheeler, passenger vehicles and tractors fell by -6%, -11% and -21%, respectively.

Two-wheeler inventory levels reach 40-45 days period and are a cause of great concern for auto dealers. FADA hence requested two-wheeler OEMs to work towards bringing down the inventory to 21 days. FADA also states that two-wheeler OEMs must come forward with attractive customer schemes for the revival of rural demand as well as entry-level categories.

“We have witnessed the worst festive season in the last decade. Semi-conductor shortage which was already a full-blown crisis showed its true colours when in spite of the above healthy demand, we could not cater to customer’s needs as SUV, Compact-SUV and luxury categories witnessed huge shortage of vehicles. On the other hand, entry-level cars saw subdued demand as customers in this category continued to conserve money due to their families’ healthcare needs,” FADA President Vinkesh Gulati said.

Register now – 2021 Electric Mobility Summit – A virtual event on EV adoption roadmap in India

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.