Car Sales August 2022: Nissan’s sells 3,283 units, domestic share dwindling

Nissan Motor India has reported its domestic wholesale figures of 3,283 units for the month of August 2022. The company’s exports outperformed its domestic sales by a huge margin.

The Japanese carmaker’s domestic wholesale figures remained flat as it clocked 3,283 units as against 3,209 units in the corresponding month last year. The domestic wholesales, however, saw a substantial decline as compared to 3,667 units sold in last month.

Exports, on the other hand, saw a massive six-fold growth as it stood at 5,632 units, as compared to a mere 889 units in August 2021.

The carmaker, in a statement, said that it has recently achieved the milestone of export of one million units from its Renault-Nissan Automotive India plant in Chennai (Tamil Nadu).



Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The love for the Nissan Magnite continues to grow with strong performance in domestic and export markets. This festive season looks strong on strong fundamentals, preference for personal mobility and normalcy of work-life balance,”

“Anticipating the strong demand, Nissan has introduced the new Nissan Magnite Red-Edition with enhanced value at a very attractive introductory price supported with increased production for more deliveries to the customers in the festive season.”, he further added.



Launched in December 2020, Nissan Magnite, currently available at a starting price of 5.97 lakh (ex-showroom), has been designed in Japan and made in India. The sub-4m SUV has, with over 1 lakh domestic bookings, has contributed to 25% of bookings being generated through Nissan’s digital ecosystem.

Earlier this year, Nissan had launched the Nissan Magnite – Red Edition with cosmetic updates and new features at a starting price of Rs 7.86 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company said that the Nissan Magnite is exported to over 15 countries with its most recent launches held in Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.