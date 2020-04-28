Great news! 50% off on Zoomcar booking and 50% cashback on all car rentals

Zoomcar 'Never Stop Living' offer: Customers who need cars for longer duration can also choose to subscribe for one, three, or six months at competitive prices.

Zoomcar has announced the ‘Never Stop Living’ sale under which the car rental platform is offering 100% off that includes flat 50% off on initial booking amount and 50% cashback. The offer will be valid on all self-drive bookings made between 27th April 2020 and 30th April 2020. Customers can now book for the travel period starting 4th May 2020 till 24th October 2020. The scheme also includes free rescheduling for all bookings till 4th May 2021.

The security deposit on rentals issued during this time will be fully refundable and rescheduling will be free up to 4th of May 2021 on all the bookings done during this period. Customers get to avail the offer using the code Zoom 100 with zero cancellation charges. The immunes customers against any kind of loss with advance booking if rescheduling is done for the same booking duration as the original.

Customers who need cars for longer duration can also choose to subscribe for one, three, or six months at competitive prices.

“Travelling is going to be very different from as we know it today, as we slowly return to normalcy, Socialdistancing while travelling and sanitisation are going to be of paramount importance,” Greg Moran, CEO & Co-Founder Zoomcar, said.

“At Zoomcar our primary objective is to ensure everyone has access to an affordable and sanitised personal car for all their travel and commute requirements. Whether it is to meet your loved ones or commute to work, personal Mobility is going to be the need of the hour. We at Zoomcar are all ready to help you through it. We are hopeful and determined of a brighter future and are ready to seize the day, every day.’’

