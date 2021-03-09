Car rental, leasing gets more convenient! Avis CARe launched with roadside assistance, legal assistance and more

The services under Avis CARe are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week anywhere in the country with customers selecting a package that best suits their needs. 

By:March 9, 2021 3:35 PM

 

One of the leading car rental and leasing brands, Avis India has launched the AVIS CARe solution for customers in order to offer them better convenience. The said solution takes care of all car ownership needs, including the upkeep and maintenance of the car along with resolving any expected or unexpected problems that arise during its use. AVIS CARe offers a full suite of services and these include providing guidance on what repair or maintenance jobs are necessary, finding you the most qualified resources to carry out the work at the right time, right price and also, with the least downtime. Moreover, all vehicle maintenance and repairs are compliant with the appropriate regulatory requirements.

In addition to these, AVIS CARe offers 24X7 emergency roadside assistance with towing, crane and hydra services, legal assistance, hospital assistance and also, onward travel assistance. Moreover, it promises emergency stay at a hotel, fuel run out help, emergency messaging to family, providing a replacement vehicle, pick up and drop services, specialized car cleaning salons powered by 3M, tyre and battery purchase facilities at preferred prices and also, appropriate insurance cover and its subsequent claim settlement through the specialized network of mobility experts at Avis covering all corners of India.

The aforementioned services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week anywhere in the country with customers selecting a package that best suits their needs. Furthermore, customers can speak to an expert who can offer complete guidance on car-related or situation-related concerns. Avis also offers customers services that are not part of the package under Avis’ expert supervision at discounted rates.

Speaking on the new launch, Sunil Gupta, MD & CEO of Avis India said that over the last 20 years, Avis India has built expertise in providing mobility solutions, delivering high-quality service to all its customers consistently maintaining over 98 percent customer satisfaction levels and also, constantly innovating to keep in step with the evolving demands. He adds that through AVIS CARe, the company caters to yet another dimension of personal mobility. Along with offering a safe traveling experience in the era of ‘new normal’, Avis also wants to reassure customers so that they are free to use their cars at all times anywhere in India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Aprilia RS660 and Tuono 660 India prices leaked: To cost more than Kawasaki Ninja 1000

Aprilia RS660 and Tuono 660 India prices leaked: To cost more than Kawasaki Ninja 1000

BS6 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 price in India hiked again: Check new variant-wise figures

BS6 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 price in India hiked again: Check new variant-wise figures

Upcoming Royal Enfield's flagship 650cc cruiser continues testing: More details leaked in new video

Upcoming Royal Enfield's flagship 650cc cruiser continues testing: More details leaked in new video

Mahindra Logistics appoints Anish Shah as Chairman: Takes over from VS Parthasarathy

Mahindra Logistics appoints Anish Shah as Chairman: Takes over from VS Parthasarathy

Kia teases EV6: First electric car to use brand's new EV platform, to unveil this month

Kia teases EV6: First electric car to use brand's new EV platform, to unveil this month

Volkswagen, Frost & Sullivan to develop used-car market study for India: Key highlights explained!

Volkswagen, Frost & Sullivan to develop used-car market study for India: Key highlights explained!

Skoda Rapid CNG confirmed for India: To be sedan's USP in Hyundai Verna, Honda City diesel segment

Skoda Rapid CNG confirmed for India: To be sedan's USP in Hyundai Verna, Honda City diesel segment

Women in EV industry in India: From fleet drivers to heading Electric Vehicle companies

Women in EV industry in India: From fleet drivers to heading Electric Vehicle companies

Why carmakers offer discounts: Reason for special/limited edition model launch explained

Why carmakers offer discounts: Reason for special/limited edition model launch explained

One electric scooter every 2 seconds! Ola Electric reveals details of world's largest two-wheeler mega factory

One electric scooter every 2 seconds! Ola Electric reveals details of world's largest two-wheeler mega factory

Women's Day discounts on scooters: Hero MotoCorp's exchange offer, Okinawa's month-long celebration

Women's Day discounts on scooters: Hero MotoCorp's exchange offer, Okinawa's month-long celebration

BS6 TVS Radeon Road Test Review: Still as Sensible & Sweet?

BS6 TVS Radeon Road Test Review: Still as Sensible & Sweet?

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Ford Figo, Freestyle

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Ford Figo, Freestyle

Ola Electric teases upcoming e-scooter with 240 km range: India launch details, expected price and more

Ola Electric teases upcoming e-scooter with 240 km range: India launch details, expected price and more

Celebrating International Women's day with five women motorcyclists ‘braking’ stereotype

Celebrating International Women's day with five women motorcyclists ‘braking’ stereotype

Renault Kiger video review: Features, specs, performance

Renault Kiger video review: Features, specs, performance

New Suzuki Access 125 Review | Addition of navigation on-the-go improves the deal

New Suzuki Access 125 Review | Addition of navigation on-the-go improves the deal

Good news! Dual airbags to be standard on all new cars in India from April 1

Good news! Dual airbags to be standard on all new cars in India from April 1

Price hike alert! Yamaha Fascino 125 gets costlier again: New variant-wise figures listed

Price hike alert! Yamaha Fascino 125 gets costlier again: New variant-wise figures listed

New Audi S5 Sportback India launch confirmed: To rival BMW M340i

New Audi S5 Sportback India launch confirmed: To rival BMW M340i