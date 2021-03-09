Car rental, leasing gets more convenient! Avis CARe launched with roadside assistance, legal assistance and more

The services under Avis CARe are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week anywhere in the country with customers selecting a package that best suits their needs.

One of the leading car rental and leasing brands, Avis India has launched the AVIS CARe solution for customers in order to offer them better convenience. The said solution takes care of all car ownership needs, including the upkeep and maintenance of the car along with resolving any expected or unexpected problems that arise during its use. AVIS CARe offers a full suite of services and these include providing guidance on what repair or maintenance jobs are necessary, finding you the most qualified resources to carry out the work at the right time, right price and also, with the least downtime. Moreover, all vehicle maintenance and repairs are compliant with the appropriate regulatory requirements.

In addition to these, AVIS CARe offers 24X7 emergency roadside assistance with towing, crane and hydra services, legal assistance, hospital assistance and also, onward travel assistance. Moreover, it promises emergency stay at a hotel, fuel run out help, emergency messaging to family, providing a replacement vehicle, pick up and drop services, specialized car cleaning salons powered by 3M, tyre and battery purchase facilities at preferred prices and also, appropriate insurance cover and its subsequent claim settlement through the specialized network of mobility experts at Avis covering all corners of India.

The aforementioned services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week anywhere in the country with customers selecting a package that best suits their needs. Furthermore, customers can speak to an expert who can offer complete guidance on car-related or situation-related concerns. Avis also offers customers services that are not part of the package under Avis’ expert supervision at discounted rates.

Speaking on the new launch, Sunil Gupta, MD & CEO of Avis India said that over the last 20 years, Avis India has built expertise in providing mobility solutions, delivering high-quality service to all its customers consistently maintaining over 98 percent customer satisfaction levels and also, constantly innovating to keep in step with the evolving demands. He adds that through AVIS CARe, the company caters to yet another dimension of personal mobility. Along with offering a safe traveling experience in the era of ‘new normal’, Avis also wants to reassure customers so that they are free to use their cars at all times anywhere in India.

