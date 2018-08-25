Car race with cars worth Rs 1800 crore! Goodwood to host world’s most expensive race ever

Goodwood Festival of Speed is marking the 20th anniversary Goodwood Revival, which will host the most valuable motor race the world has ever seen. The race will see 30 pre-1963 GT cars on the start line, the value of which combined stands at £200 million (approximately Rs 1800 crore). The rare classic cars will assemble on the Goodwood Motor Circuit for the Kinrara Trophy on 7 September. The race will run for 60 minutes through sunset and into dusk. The value of the cars racing is one thing, there will be over half a billion pounds worth of classic machinery in total, most of which will be racing over the weekend.

A Ferrari 250 GTO exits the pits. Taken by Tim Brown for Goodwood

Kinrara Trophy is highly revered in the Goodwood Revival race. It is designated only to closed-cockpit GT cars that raced before 1963 with engine capacity of three litres and above. The race will participation from 10 Ferrari 250 GT SWBs including the unique 'Breadvan' and a couple of Ferrari GTOs that include the very rare 330 GTO. They will compete with four Aston Martin DB4 GTs, a group of Jaguar E-types, two AC Cobras and a Maserati 3500 GT.

A Ferrari 250 GT SWB being driven on the absolute limit. Taken by Drew Gibson for Goodwood

Goodwood Revival race will not just be the most valuable collection of cars to ever race together, it will be one of the most incredible spectacles in motorsports. The atmosphere will be electric with Ferrari V12s, Aston Martin and Jaguar straight-sixes, along with Cobra V8.

A Jaguar E-Type on the grid surrounded by more E-Types, Aston Martin DB4 GTs and Ferrari 250 GT SWBs. Taken by Tim Brown for Goodwood

The weekend of Goodwood Revival will see a total of 15 races. If you happen to be in West Sussex by any chance, tickets for Friday and Saturday are going fast.

The Revival race will be a brilliant sight of some of the 20th century’s most stylish and iconic cars battling wheel-to-wheel into the dusk. A great spectator sport, but surely the insurers must have sleepless nights.