Car pooling might soon be illegal: Here’s why

If you’ve been depending on Uber pools for commutes in New Delhi, that may soon be a thing of the past. A recent report on TOI suggests that a government committee meeting held on Monday was considered to not only force stop cab sharing but also to enforce a rule by which all cabs operating under the aggregator platform will have to share real-time GPS data with the transport department while they are on the clock. While the report indicates that no final decision was taken on the matter, the high power committee discussed the implementation and the feasibility of these laws.

The 5 member task force, was set up in January 2018 to come to consider, investigate and finalise policies set by the Transport Department’s City Taxi Scheme 2017 as well as the licensing and regulation of app-based cab aggregators and app-based premium bus services. The committee which was headed by Public Works Department Satyender Jain, was also attended by transport minister Kailash Gahlot, and chief secretary of the Department Anshu Prakash, principal secretary (finance) and former Dialogue and development commission of Delhi vice-chairman Ashish Khetan. The report quoted a government official saying that the committee discussed issues regarding taxis, and clarified that rules on contract carriage permits do not allow cabs to pick up and drop passengers from multiple points, like stage carriage buses. Further, the report also claimed that Taxi could be required to provide a full proof of parking before getting a permit and they would be mandated to use only green fuels such as CNG or LPG.

Additionally, Vehicles registered in other states and operating as taxis in Delhi would need to have their permits countersigned in Delhi. Currently, cabs operating through the Uber or Ola aggregator model are not tracked separately via GPS by the transport department. The committee wants them to provide access to their GPS location, this will be applied for Gurgaon and Noida cabs as well.