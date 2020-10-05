Car offers October: Honda cars offering upto Rs 2.5 lakh discounts on Civic, New City, Jazz

If you’re looking to purchase a new Honda car this month, you’re in luck as you can reap benefits of up to Rs 2.5 lakh! Here are the offers and discounts you can avail in October 2020 on the Honda Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, fifth-gen City and the Civic.

Honda Cars India has updated its website with the latest discounts and offers for October 2020. Honda is offering cash benefits and discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh. There are benefits being offered on all the recently launched or updated models from Honda this month. They include the Honda Amaze, new Jazz, new WR-V, fifth-get City and the Civic. Currently, there are no discounts or benefits for customers looking for a new Honda CR-V or the older fourth-gen City this month.

Honda Amaze October 2020 Discounts and Offers

Customers looking to buy a new Honda Amaze can save up to Rs 47,000 in benefits in October. For all petrol variants of the Amaze. Honda is offering 4th and 5th year extended warranties worth Rs 12,000 for free. In addition to cash discounts of up to Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus worth Rs 15,000. For the diesel variants, the same extended warranty and exchange bonus is being offered. However, the cash discount being offered is up to Rs 10,000 only. Cumulatively, one can save up to Rs 47,000 on a new Honda Amaze in October 2020. These offers are not available in special edition models.

Honda Jazz October 2020 Discounts and Offers

For the New Honda Jazz BS6, Honda is offering cash benefits of up to Rs 25,000. In addition, there is an exchange bonus on offer worth Rs 15,000. These discounts and offers are available on all grades of the Jazz. Cumulatively, you can save up to Rs 40,000 on a new BS6 Jazz.

Honda WR-V October 2020 Discounts and Offers

Like the Jazz, Honda is providing the same offers on the WR-V. There are cash benefits of up to Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, resulting in total savings of up to Rs 40,000 on the WR-V. These offers are available on all variants of petrol and diesel versions of the compact crossover, except on special edition models.

Watch our review of the new 2020 Honda WR-V BS6:



New Honda City 5th-Gen October 2020 Discounts and Offers

On the newly launched 5th-generation Honda City, the Japanese automaker is offering Rs 30,000 of exchange bonus on all grades of the premium mid-size sedan.

Honda Civic October 2020 Discounts and Offers

For the petrol version of the Honda Civic, the automaker is offering a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh. But, if you wish to buy a diesel Civic in October, then you can reap the benefits of a massive cash discount of Rs 2.5 lakh. These offers are available across the variant range of the Honda Civic respectively.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.